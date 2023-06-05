Opening of an archaeological park in Gloucester

The co-directors of the GLOUCESTER Fairfield Foundation, Dave Brown and Thane Harpole, have dreamed of Fairfield Archaeological Park for two decades, shortly after setting up their educational outreach organization in 2000.

On Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a grand opening celebration will mark the unveiling of the completed protective structure on the foundations of the mansion in Fairfield near Main Street in Gloucester.

A dedication and recognition program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, and visitors can step out to participate in archeology activities, view exhibits, walk a trail, and chat with historical interpreters. Food trucks will also be present.

This new structure will help protect the 300-year-old brick foundation of the Burwell/Thruston mansion, Brown said. Fairfield was built in 1694 and burnt down in 1897. Additionally, it will make it easier to interpret the building to the public and further dig into the footprint of the house.

As archeology students and young professionals, Brown and Harpole knew that the mansion, one of the largest 17th-century dwellings in Virginia, was of great interest to architectural historians.

They contacted the family of Gerard B. Lambert, a distant relative of the Burwells, who purchased the 230-acre nucleus of Fairfield Plantation (also known as Carters Creek) in the 1930s. Courtesy Stacy B. Lloyd III, owner and grandson of Lambert, they began to research the site intensively and work there with students, volunteers and the public to understand the evolution of this complex landscape of plantations.

Soon the Fairfield Foundation branched out to offer public archeology and educational activities at other historic sites and schools in and around the Middle Peninsula.

My career began over 10 years ago and Fairfield holds a special place in my heart. Dave and Thanes’ dream of an archaeological park for students and learners of all ages quickly became my dream too,” said Anna Rhodes, senior archaeologist at Fairfields.

Fairfield Archaeological Park aims to be a place where students and volunteers can continue to engage in hands-on learning about Gloucesters history and the science of archeology during public dig days, school outings and summer camps. Summer interns and fellows can hone their skills and conduct archaeological research at the site, and locals and visitors to the area can participate in public digs, take guided tours, or enjoy hiking new trails by installation course across the landscape.

Fairfield Archaeological Park became possible in 2018 after Stacy B. Lloyd III generously bequeathed the 230-acre property to our non-profit organization. Harpole added, “The archeology of the park helps us explore the contributions and legacy of all the people who have lived on this property through the centuries.”

Since 2019, grants from the Cabell Foundation, the Gerard B. Lambert Foundation, and matching donations from many individual donors have helped build the protective structure.

Another matching grant from the Richard and Caroline T. Gwathmey Memorial Trust will fund an educational pavilion. Toilets and utilities will eventually be installed.

We deeply appreciate the generosity of these organizations and many individuals who

understand, as we do, that preserving the past is important because it helps us understand today’s values, events and relationships, Brown said. We are passionate about researching and interpreting history.

At Fairfield Archaeological Park, artifacts tell the story of three indigenous, European and African cultures that inhabited Gloucester and Virginia. The things these people left behind inform our understanding of daily life and cultural interactions, the foundation said, both then and now.

For more information on Fairfield Foundations archeology and historic preservation outreach programs, visit its webpage.