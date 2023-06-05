Bhumi Pednekar sets World Environment Day goals and reveals film plans

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, famous for his films advocating social change, has revealed ambitious goals for World Environment Day.

Pednekar founded the non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior – funded by her acting fees – through which she strives to neutralize her and her family’s carbon footprint and to make her own home and organization sustainable. also has broader goals. Initiatives include supporting an NGO called Healing Himalayas which removes pollution from the mighty mountain range after each tourist season; Mumbai beach clean-up campaigns; working on plastic-free film shoots; working with upcycling and recycling organizations and waste sorting initiatives across India; conduct campaigns against open defecation; march for climate justice; supporting transformative companies that make ink from pollution and various other projects.

“I always felt like I could do more because as an actor I can use my voice to reach a lot of people,” Pednekar said. Variety.

On June 5, World Environment Day, the actor plants thousands of trees on the outskirts of Mumbai and urged his fans to follow suit.

“Climate action requires sustained daily efforts from individuals, communities and authorities. We must work as a team and as individuals who are climate warriors. We need an urgent action plan to save the planet we inhabit. We can’t believe that someone else will do the work for us. We are well beyond this phase and have entered crisis mode. The greatest threat to all life right now is the belief that all is well and that climate change is a myth. It’s not. It’s happening as we speak and the results are there for all of us,” Pednekar said. “Every day we live on earth, we impact it in some way. I have always felt responsible to do my part for the planet that feeds us.

The actress also hopes to extend this zeal to her film projects. “I was looking for a film that focuses on the impact of climate change. I’m hoping to find something brilliant because films have the ability to spark a nationwide conversation and awareness that can lead to a subject is beyond imagination. Movies and movie stars can do a lot to drive home the need to act now,” Pednekar said.

Pednekar’s acting debut “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” (2015) addressed the issue of weight shaming; “Toilet: A Love Story” (2017) dealt with open defecation; her character in “Bala” (2019) spoke out against skin color discrimination; and “Badhaai Do” (2022) sought to normalize LGBTQ+ relations in India.

In the 2019 Busan selection “Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars”, Pednekar played the titular Kitty, a small-town girl who finds freedom and the trappings that come with it in the big city.

Pednekar continues his quest for various roles. “I’ve always wanted to disrupt as an actor. Ever since my first movie, I’ve tried to tell people that I’ll only choose unique and new projects that break up the clutter. If you see my picks of “actor, you’ll notice that I hate repeating myself. It doesn’t excite me at all. So my next set of films will all present me in a way that audiences have never consumed me before,” Pednekar said.

Upcoming for the actor, the crime drama “The Ladykiller”, directed by Ajay Bahl (“Blurr”), where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor (“Kuttey”). “I’m playing a role that challenged me to the bone. It’s easily one of the toughest roles I’ve played in my life and I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve been able to do. deliver on camera,” Pednekar said.

Pednekar teams up with Kapoor again, alongside Rakul Preet Singh, in the comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, directed by Mudassar Aziz (“Pati Patni Aur Woh”). “I know people don’t expect they’ll see me play on screen,” Pednekar says of the role. “I try to choose roles that I can play with and give it a trajectory that makes people sit up and say ‘OK, that’s new’. I can’t wait to hear what people will say. when they see me in this movie.

Another comedy “Thank You For Coming” is also in the works, directed by Karan Boolani (“Netflix’s Selection Day”) and produced by Rhea Kapoor (“Veere Di Wedding”) for Anil Kapoor Film Company. “I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with someone as visionary as Rhea Kapoor and the very talented director Karan Boolani and the iconic Anil Kapoor. top of my filmography. Experimentation is my middle name now and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Pednekar said.

“I think I’m also going to have a super exciting 2024 because I’m getting bolder and riskier,” Pednekar added. “I’m super excited about the projects I’m approached with. There’s so much exciting material people are working on. I’ll only choose something that people haven’t seen on screen. I want this be my business card as an actor. I want this to be my legacy.