Bollywood’s on-screen maa loved playing the mother of these three actors the most.





Sulochana Latkar, a veteran Indian actress, died on June 4, 2023 due to age-related complications and prolonged illness at Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar, Mumbai. She was 96 years old. Latkar had a prolific career spanning over five decades and was known for her memorable performances in Marathi and Hindi films. Also Read – Death of Sulochana Latkar: Veteran actress dies aged 94 due to age-related issues She made her film debut in 1946 and established herself as a leading actress in Marathi cinema with films like ‘Sasurvas’, ‘Vahinichya Bangdya’, ‘Meeth Bhakar’, ‘Sangtye Aika’, and many more. ‘others. In the Hindi film industry, she was often paired with popular actors like Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan meets his on-screen mum Sulochana Latkar to wish her 86th birthday – see pic! Latkar once said that she loves playing the role of a mother for three actors – Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. She has acted as a mother or close relative in several of her Hindi movies with Sunil Dutt in the lead role like “Heera”, “Jhoola”, “Ek Phool Char Kante” and “Sujatha”. She shared screen space with Dev Anand in films like “Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai”, “Pyar Mohabbat”, “Duniya” and “Joshila”. In these films, either Dev Anand was his son or a relative. She has also played a close on-screen relative of character Rajesh Khanna in several films such as ‘Dil Daulat Duniya’, ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Prem Nagar’. Apart from his remarkable performances in these movies, Latkar has also acted in several other popular movies like “Bandini”, “Azaad” and “Majboor”. In 2004 she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2009 she received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award from the Government of Maharashtra. Latkar will be remembered for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/sulochana-latkar-death-bollywoods-onscreen-maa-loved-playing-mother-to-these-three-actors-the-most-entertainment-news-2459112/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos