African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) pays bigger dividend than last year





African Media Entertainment Limited (JSE: SAME) announced that it would increase its periodic dividend on July 10 to ZAR 2.50, 25% more than the comparable payout amount of ZAR 2.00 last year. This brings the dividend yield to 9.4%, which will delight shareholders. Check out our latest analysis for African Media Entertainment African Media Entertainment payment has strong earnings coverage If the payouts aren’t sustainable, a high return for a few years won’t matter much. The last payment was 70% of revenue, but the cash flow was much higher. This leaves a lot of money to reinvest in the business. Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall 1.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues on recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 68%, which is pretty good to us and we think it’s doable on an earnings basis. historical-dividend Dividend volatility Although the company has a long history of dividends, it has been cut at least once in the past 10 years. The annual payment over the past 10 years was ZAR 2.00 in 2013, and the most recent year’s payment was ZAR 3.00. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% per year during this period. The dividend has had some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend has been increased this year, we have to remember that it has been reduced in the past. African Media Entertainment may struggle to grow dividend Earnings per share growth could be a mitigating factor given past dividend fluctuations. Unfortunately, African Media Entertainment’s earnings per share have remained essentially flat for the past five years, which means that the dividend cannot be increased every year. In summary In summary, while it’s always good to see the dividend increase, we don’t think African Media Entertainment’s payouts are strong. In the past, payouts have been choppy, but in the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a bit cautious to rely on this stock primarily for dividend income. The story continues Companies with a stable dividend policy are likely to enjoy greater investor interest than those that suffer from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things for investors to consider when analyzing stock performance. To this end, African Media Entertainment has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a little worrying) we think you should know. Isn’t African Media Entertainment quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of the best dividend stocks. Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com. This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Join a Paid User Research Session

