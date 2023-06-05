Step into Mouni Roy’s charming new Badmaash restaurant in Bombay | Bollywood





Mouni Roy’s Badmaash restaurant offers “authentic Bollywood ambiance, Indian cuisine and a side of masaledar (spicy) concoctions”. Andheri Restaurant opened on May 26 and had its big launch with a star-studded party on Sunday. Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar were joined by actors Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model actor Giorgia Andriani among others for the party. Read also : Step Inside Rana Daggubati’s Lavish Hyderabad Family Home Turned into a Restaurant Mouni Roy’s Badmaash restaurant in Mumbai is located in Andheri. Serving modern Indian cuisine in a stylish space Describing its ambience, the restaurant said on its Instagram page: “Tropical oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai with progressive Indian cuisine…” Photos and videos shared on Badmaash’s Instagram page give a glimpse of the lush decor of the new restaurant inspired by tigers and tropical forests. With its abundance of plants and interesting light fixtures, Badmaash has a warm vibe and the decor is vibrant and fun. From a literally lit bar to lush plants and leaves all over the walls, ceilings, and even lights, Badmaash looks inviting. Rust-upholstered and printed chairs and armchairs, plus royal green sofa banquettes, provide the seating while embellished and shiny table lamps covered in bright red and orange fabric give a subtle nod to inspiration tropical restaurant. The different elements of the space pop against the earthy tones, from rust and terracotta reds to refreshing greens. Messages from Mouni Roy The actor recently shared a series of photos of herself not only from inside the restaurant but also from outside. She wore a printed short dress and sat inside the restaurant and raised her arms in the air in one of the photos. Trees and plants of different sizes, as well as lights of different types, were seen in the background. Mouni also shared photos of herself posing outside next to the restaurant sign. The face of a neon yellow tiger was seen next. Posing with her, Mouni wrote in her caption, Bursting with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant opens its doors. What’s next for Mouni Last month, Mouni Roy made her Cannes debut as she walked the red carpet at the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Before that, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour in the United States with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana and others. Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmstra: Part One Shiva (2022). She played antagonist Junoon in starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His next film is The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

