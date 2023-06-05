Hollywood actors hold vote to authorize strike with writers still absent | The mighty 790 KFGO





By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) The Hollywood Actors Union will announce on Monday whether its members have authorized a potential strike, a move that would mount pressure on major film and TV studios already struggling with a writers’ work stoppage. The SAG-AFTRA union on Monday set a deadline for its 160,000 members to vote on whether to give their negotiators the power to call a strike if necessary. Talks between the actors’ union and major studios are due to begin on Wednesday. Over the weekend, the studios likely avoided another work stoppage by reaching a tentative agreement with the Directors Guild of America (DGA). This pact will take effect if the members of the DGA vote to ratify it. The actors, in their negotiations, will seek higher remuneration and safeguards against the unauthorized use of their images thanks to artificial intelligence. Their current contract expires on June 30. In a letter to members urging them to vote in favor of strike authorization, SAG-AFTRA leaders said the industry has changed dramatically with the rise of streaming television and the emergence of new technologies such as than generative AI. We have fully entered a digital and streaming entertainment industry, and that requires a contract suited to the new business model, the letter states. A spokesperson for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other major studios, had no comment. The month-long strike by more than 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members has disrupted production of late-night shows and shut down high-profile projects, including a new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and a Game of Thrones spin-off for Warner. Bros Discovery HBO. A cast strike would lead to a wider shutdown and increase pressure on studios that need programming to fuel their streaming services and the fall TV broadcast schedule. During the last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008, a studio deal with the DGA spurred writers back to the bargaining table. On Friday, WGA negotiator Chris Keyser argued that would not be the case this time around. Any deal that gets this city back to work goes straight through the WGA, and there’s no way around that, Keyser said in a video posted to YouTube. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)

