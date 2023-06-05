Camp Villages programs start today | News | Daily Sun Villages

Camp Villages is back for the summer.

The intergenerational program starts its summer sessions today. Between now and the beginning of August, grandparents and grandchildren will have multiple opportunities to spend time together and create memories while participating in various activities.

The program is run by the Village Recreation and Parks Department and is now in its 22nd year. While Camp Villages runs sessions throughout the year, the summer program lasts for months and offers a wider variety of activities.

It’s also incredibly popular. Last year, nearly 3,000 children participated in Camp Villages summer sessions. When registrations began for the first half of the session on May 26, more than half the events were filled to capacity in four days.

Pam Henry, head of lifestyle, events and public relations, said the program is a department staple.

Camp Villages allows different grandparents and grandchildren to come together, learn from each other and make new connections, while participating in engaging activities that create lifelong memories, she said. declared.

Henry also said the programs are spread across all age groups so children of all ages can have fun with their families. The younger ones have Camp Buckaroos, while the teens have the Just For Teens programs.

One family that was ready to go this year was that of Riley Grah.

Riley, 9, has been doing Camp Villages every year since she was 3 years old. As summer approaches, Riley asks her grandparents if the event catalog is ready.

She can watch it online now, and I circle the things she cares about on a physical copy, said Mary Ann Grah, her grandmother. Then, I registered her for her events as soon as registration opened.

Their youngest granddaughter and Riley’s sister, Peyton, turns 3 this year and is attending Camp Villages for the first time.

She’s doing a few classes, so it’ll be fun to see what she ends up liking, whether it’s the same things as Riley or something different, said Grah, of St. James Village.

Riley is signed up for eight or nine events, Grah said, including some she hosted last year and new events.

This year’s lineup is also populated with a mix. There are new events, like Family Feud, as well as favorites like golf cart scavenger hunts, archery, and several arts and crafts.

Some of the programs are run by local clubs, such as the Villages Air Gun Club and the Grand Masters Dragon Boating Club. Both are part of the Just For Teens program.

The Grandmasters have their first session, where they will teach teenagers dragon boating, scheduled for June 20.

We’ve been doing Camp Villages for at least 10 years, said Grand Masters President Cheryl Moran. The whole club is always looking forward to it because we love to see the children learn.

Moran, from the village of Mallory Square, said the club holds two sessions each summer to give as many teenagers the chance to paddle a dragon boat.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of them, and we feel like it teaches them that it takes a team to move the boat forward,” she said. It’s a lesson in life, as well as business, that it’s better when people work together.

Over the next few weeks, Grah is looking forward to attending a few events with her granddaughters. She loves that she and her husband, Ralph, can spend time with them at Camp Villages.

There’s a circuit master class where you’ll learn about circuit boards and electricity, she said. I think it will be really interesting.

Grah said her whole family is grateful to have programs like Camp Villages because she gets to know her grandchildren’s personalities and who they are.

I love watching her learn and figure things out, she says.

Registration for the second half of Camp Villages begins June 22. You can register online or at your service points. For more information or to see if there are any openings for the first half of camp, go to campingvillages.com.

Senior Writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or [email protected].