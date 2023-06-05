Entertainment
Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce concert in London, poses with Orry and friends | Bollywood
Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, attended singer Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Nysa’s friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, shared several photos and videos from the show. The first image gave a glimpse of the crowd inside the hall. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan parties with BFF Orhan Awatramani and friends at a London club)
Nysa at the Beyoncé concert
In the second photo, Nysa walked out of the room with her friend. They had their backs to the camera. For the show, Nysa wore a gray top, paired with a silver skirt and matching heels. She also wore a pink cowboy hat and carried a gold bag. In the next photo, Nysa made a face holding her hat while her friend kept his arm around her. Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy danced and sang in a video.
Nysa poses with friends at the show
Nysa and Orhan posed with their friends, including singer Kanika Kapoor in the following photo. He also shared several photos of himself, Nysa, Kanika and others as they smiled for the camera. Although Orhan didn’t caption the post, he added “like” and “heart” stickers to the photos. Orhan also posted several other videos of Beyonce performing her hit songs such as Halo and If I Were A Boy as the crowd danced.
Nysa, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn
Orhan, also known as Orry, often shares photos with Nysa as she travels with him to different cities in India as well as other countries. Nysa is the eldest of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple married in February 1999. Nysa was born in April 2003 and Yug in 2010. She is pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after completing her studies at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s wish for Nysa
In April, Nysa celebrated her 20th birthday. On the occasion, Ajay on Instagram posted a collage of some candid moments from the father-daughter duo. Sharing the photo, he wrote #FatherofMyPride. Happy birthday baby.
Kajol shared photos and captioned them, “This is us and our story forever. I love your sense of humor and your wit and your sweet heart… love you to pieces baby and may you always smile laugh and growl with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”
