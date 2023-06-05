Actor Mohammed Ahmed Thinks The Theater Industry Is Only Interested In Recycling Plots And Crude Characters – Commentary

Veteran director, screenwriter and actor Mohammed Ahmed has spilled the wick on the Pakistani drama industry and its equal parts saddened and enraged. THE Baraat the series’ writer appeared on a late-night comedy show Mazaaq Raat and appeared visibly disturbed by what he seemed to think had become a stagnant drama industry.

Led by host Vasay Chaudhry, the conversation took this turn when the Cake the star was asked how he felt about taking on a new role, to which he replied, I was tired of doing the same roles over and over again. I would cry in every episode and eventually die.

Amid the cackles of Mazaaq Raat the team and the public, he added, I died regularly for about six years! However, as he continued to speak on this issue of being branded, he shed light on how women are branded as victims and how the public response to such stories works in tandem with the industry that struggles to respond to such repetitive and ultimately problematic requests. .

As a senior writer and actor, he said he was aware of viewership trends; how they rise sharply as long as the woman in a drama is subjected to violence and drop sharply the moment the woman takes a single step of resistance or self-preservation. Regarding these stagnant demands from the theater world in Pakistan, he said, “If you are a serious writer and you really want to write what you believe in, you shouldn’t write. Not in this country. Because no one will approve of it.

actors such as Anouar Maqsood, Bouchra Ansari And Sania Said have appeared on talk shows talking about the same issue in the past and it’s getting increasingly disappointing to hear veteran writers and actors talk about the industry through that lens of disappointment and ruin. Ahmed unpacked a lot of issues that seem to be intertwined, causing this breakdown.

Her remark about audiences not having the ability to understand serious writing seems like a sweeping statement that generalizes the caliber of the entire audience that watches dramas, a majority of which are women. The claim, while it may be consistent with ratings trends, lacks nuance as a significant portion of the drama’s audience is made up of people tired of daily work, using the drama as an easily accessible medium and, by therefore, familiar to relax. And that’s why recycled roles and plots catch fire faster than more innovative storylines. There are of course exceptions to this, like Udaari which brought to light the issue of child sexual abuse and Ishq Zahe Naseeb who had sensitive representations of gender issues and split personality disorder.

While we understand the frustrations of writers and actors like Ahmed who have built their careers on creative discourse in the entertainment industry pushed into repetitive storylines, it’s also important for the industry to resist the force of audience demands and create space for new voices. with new stories to tell. Creative industries such as film and theater cannot operate in algorithmic garbage cans if they want to produce work of value and we believe these industries have the power to break this tedious cycle.

During the interview, Ahmed also reflected on how his audience’s demands portray a broader postcolonial mentality of glorifying pain. He said that as a nation we enjoy the prospect of pain because we have stopped recognizing ourselves beyond our suffering, so during the rare moments of calm we don’t really know what to do with ourselves- same. That seems fine, not just for the theater industry, but for life in general. With the world at our fingertips, instant gratification is common and affects our media consumption, tipping us towards more emotionally charged and therefore often heartbreaking content than should be considered healthy.

While the comments made were ambivalent in their reasoning, Ahmed once again brought to the fore an issue that is increasingly being talked about in drama and film circles. Although this is a casual conversation, we’re glad he and others like him are bringing this issue to light and creating what we think could be opportunities for new voices.