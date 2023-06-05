Police arrest fourth suspect, 1 fugitive at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Mass Shooting that injured 9 – NBC 6 South Florida

Hollywood police have made another arrest in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting on the city’s Broadwalk that injured nine people, including a one-year-old boy.

On Sunday, the Hollywood Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Ariel Cardahn Paul.

So far, police have arrested four of the suspects. The fifth, Lionel Jean Charles Jr., is still at large.

Hollywood police, along with local and federal agencies, are actively searching for him and are coordinated and focused on bringing him into custody.

Previously, Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, both 18, were charged with carrying a concealed firearm, and Deslouches was also charged with grand theft of a firearm and removing a serial number of a firearm, officials said.

Jordan Burton was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals along with detectives from the Hollywood Police’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Paul, Burton and Charles have been identified by police as the suspected shooters and face charges of one count of attempted first degree murder, eight counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. .

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street as the Broadwalk was packed with Memorial Day sunbathers.

Hollywood police said of the nine victims, four are minors and five are adults. Children are 1-17 years old and adults are 25-65 years old. Seven people have been discharged from hospital while two remain in stable condition.

On Saturday, the mother of 16-month-old boy Amari, who was shot, said it would be a long recovery but she is grateful he is alive.

He could have been much worse, he had pain, he had time to recover, it’s hard to see instead of enjoying his childhood and his first summer walk, he will recover, said the victim’s mother.

Surveillance video showed part of the fight. Video from the City of Hollywood live stream on Hollywood Beach appeared to show the moments immediately after the shooting, with people seen running or looking for cover when the shots were fired.

NBC6 has team coverage of the mass shooting that took place on Memorial Day.

What appears to be two guns can also be seen on the ground in the video.

Witness Kayla Buzon said she was sitting on a hotel balcony when she heard the gunshots.

“In an instant you heard at least six shots,” she said. “You could see several people lying on the ground. Three people from what I could see and a woman who was sitting on the side where her leg had been grazed by a bullet. Really, the scariest part was seeing relatives dragging their kids almost through the floor to get behind the little wall barrier that was literally the only protection anyone was trying to stay away from all the chaos that was going on.”

Audio of panicked calls to 911 for help was also released the day after the shooting.

“The Margaritaville. Please. On the beach. They’re shooting here,” one caller said.

“Did you see who was shooting? asks the operator.

People were seen running for their lives or for cover in video that apparently shows the times gunfire broke out on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

“No! We didn’t see anything. We don’t know where he was from another area and then he hit a guy on the beach. A guy near us,” the caller said.

Another caller said he heard five rapid gunshots and another told the operator he saw someone on the ground, shot.

Officials said there were additional officers at the beach for the holiday weekend and some officers heard the gunshots and responded.

Cellphone video from a witness showed paramedics tending to several injured people on the beach.

“It is unfortunate when law-abiding citizens come to our beach to enjoy the day which is disrupted by a group of criminals who engage in this type of violent activity,” the police chief said Monday. Hollywood, Chris O’Brien. “We will leave nothing to chance. We have many agencies here assisting us today, including state and federal agencies. Those involved in today’s incident will be held accountable for their actions. “

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567, or submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI .