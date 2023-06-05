Prince Harry fails to show up on first day of phone hacking trial

The trial in Prince Harry’s phone hacking trial against the Daily Mirror publisher began without him in court on Monday and the High Court judge in London was not happy.

Harry’s lawyer said the prince, also known as the Duke of Sussex, would not be available to give evidence after opening statements as he flew from Los Angeles on Sunday after his daughter’s birthday 2 years old, Lilibet.

I’m a little surprised, Judge Timothy Fancourt said, noting that he ordered Harry to be in court on the first day of his case.

Mirror Group Newspapers lawyer Andrew Green said he was deeply troubled by Harry’s absence on the day the trials opened.

Harry was due to give evidence on Tuesday, but his lawyer was told last week that the prince would have to attend Monday’s proceedings in case opening statements are concluded before the end of the day.

The case against the Daily Mirror publisher is the first of several princes’ claims against the media to go to trial, and one of three alleging tabloid editors illegally spied on him in their fierce competition for scoops on the royal family.

Harry, 38, will be the first member of the British royal family in over a century to give evidence in court. He is expected to describe his anguish and anger at being harassed by the media throughout his life, and its impact on those around him.

He blamed the paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, Princess Diana, and said the harassment and intrusion of the British press, including allegedly racist articles about his wife, Meghan , led the couple to flee to the United States in 2020 and leave. royal life behind.

The articles at issue in the lawsuit date back to his 12th birthday, in 1996, when the Mirror reported that Harry felt bad about his mother’s divorce from his father, the current King Charles III.

Harry said in court papers that the continued tabloid reports left him wondering who he could trust as he feared friends and associates would betray him by leaking information to the newspapers. His circle of friends shrank and he suffered huge bouts of depression and paranoia. Relationships fell apart as the women in his life and even their family members were dragged into the chaos.

He says he later discovered that the source was not disloyal friends but aggressive journalists and the private investigators they had hired to intercept the voicemails and follow him to places as far afield as Argentina and a island off Mozambique.

Mirror Group Newspapers said it did not hack into Harry’s phone and its stories were based on legitimate reporting techniques. The editor admitted and apologized for hiring a private detective to dig up dirt at one of Harry’s nights out at a bar, but the resulting 2004 article, titled Sex on the Beach with Harry, is not one of the 33 in question at trial.

Phone hacking that involved guessing or obtaining security codes to listen to voicemails from celebrities’ cell phones was prevalent in British tabloids at the turn of this century. It became an existential crisis for the industry after it emerged in 2011 that News of the World had hacked into the phone of a murdered 13-year-old girl.

Owner Rupert Murdoch shut down News of the World and several of its executives faced criminal trials.

Newsletter Must-Have Stories from the LA Times Get the day’s top news with our Today’s Headlines newsletter, sent out every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Mirror Group paid more than $125 million to settle hundreds of unlawful newsgathering claims and printed an apology to victims of phone hacking in 2015. But it denies that executives including Piers Morgan, who was an editor at head of the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004, knew about piracy.

Harry’s fury at the British press and sometimes at his own royal parents for what he sees as their collusion with the media runs through his memoir, Spare, and interviews conducted by Oprah Winfrey and others. His claims will face a difficult audience in court when he is cross-examined by the Mirror Groups lawyer.

The opening statements mark the second phase of a trial in which Harry and three others have accused the Mirror of phone hacking and illegal news gathering.

In the first phase, barrister David Sherborne, who is representing Harry and the other claimants, including two actors from the soap opera Coronation Street, said the unlawful acts were widespread and customary at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, and carried out on an industrial scale.

Two judges, including Judge Timothy Fancourt, who is overseeing the ongoing trial, are deciding whether Harry’s other two phone hacking cases will go to trial.

Murdochs News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and Associated Newspapers, owner of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, argued the cases should be thrown out because Harry failed to press charges within six years of discovering the alleged wrongdoing.

Harry’s lawyer argued that he and other plaintiffs should be given an exception to the time limit because the publishers lied to hide the illegal actions.