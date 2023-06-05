Hansal Mehta | Hansal Mehta: The Only Mainstream Bollywood Filmmaker Who Made Political Movies His Strong Point

What is a political film? In the wake of Donald Trump’s rise to power in the United States in November 2016, Jane Schoenbrun wrote in Filmmaker magazine: Every film is political It was an election won over culture. On unchecked fear and hate It was an election won through our screens, through entertainment. This was an election won by angry white men who believe themselves to be the center of the universe, who crave violence, who crave a thug, fascist white male hero to magically deliver them from all perceived injustices . Where the hell would they get these kinds of ideas from?

She then clarified: Moonlight is a political film THE Birth of a nation is a political film La La Land is a political film. Arrival is a political film strange doctor is a political film suicide squad is a political film. defile is a political film. Star Trek Beyond is a political film. dead Pool is a political film don’t breathe is a political film Captain America: Civil War is a political film.

I was reminded of Jane Schoenbrun’s list when considering our own political and cinematic landscape over the past ten years, and encountering Hansal Mehta’s commentary on Pathane: Pathane is as political as perhaps Faraaz, but the expression is different. The way it’s done is different, the audience is different.

The observation gains weight from the fact that Mehta was the only contemporary mainstream Bollywood filmmaker to have made political film his forte in a landscape that has largely steered clear of the genre. Each of his major works has been overtly political. What makes Mehta’s achievement even more creditable is that his films aren’t generically political. These films tackle specific real-life events and people to weave provocative narratives that force the viewer to think. They don’t lend themselves to easy takeout. In an environment where most filmmakers choose the easy way out of escapist cinema or cinema that panders to current political regimes, his films offer an important contrasting point.

Shahid (2013): A Tale

Based on the life and times of Shahid Azmi, who turned his back on activism to become a successful lawyer and human rights activist, this film marked Mehtas’s emergence from the rubble of his early days. Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar (although watching it today, one can only be impressed by the director’s dark worldview that must have been a risk for a debut film). It is perhaps a sign of the times that has not yet been stained by what we have seen over the last ten years that not only has a film about this story been made, but also that a Muslim who had trained as an activist and spent seven years in prison on the charge framed under TADA and for conspiracy against the state could get a second stabbing to life.

Which give Shahid its power, apart from the star performance of Rajkummar Raos, is that the director avoids anything heroic or dramatic in the narrative. Consider the economy with which courtroom footage is framed, for example. There’s nothing raucous or glamorous about Shahid’s pitches to his clients. So even when he says, I’m as opposed to terrorism as you are, but that doesn’t mean we can put innocent people in jail without any evidence, what it does is spark silent introspection. The director isn’t looking for cheap validation through the audience erupting in cheers and applause.

Mehta is equally bold when he asks a prisoner to ask Shahid: Do you really think I’m a terrorist? without really finding an answer because he doesn’t need it. As he explained to Shahid, what he cares about is finding a way to fix ordinary citizens who have had to go through these ordeals just because of their name.

In this project, Mehta is not helped at all by the editing of Apurva Asranis, who makes edits that help fill in the blanks and allow the filmmaker to avoid saying everything, as well as by the cinematographer Anuj Dhawan whose work gives Shahid its documentary side. Use of handheld camera, ambient lighting, and minimal use of background score Shahid admirable verisimilitude in mainstream Hindi cinema. Mehtas’ obvious labor of love faithfully captures the life of a martyr without inflicting on the narrative the dramatic cliches of an Everyman battling the big bad system, and at the same time without in any way diluting the odds that Shahid, labeled jihadists Gandhi, defeated.



Hansal Mehta, whose films offer an important contrarian vision

Aligarh (2015): As much about human rights as it is about loneliness and aging

Another director’s triumph that tackles the real-life struggles of Professor Ramchandra Siras who headed the Modern Indian Languages ​​faculty at AMU and was sacked on moral grounds after he was filmed having sex with a rickshaw puller.

It is possible to see more of a social critique in it, but given the contours of the debate around article 377 of the CPI, it is just as much a political film. Perhaps the most incisive take on how we as a society deal with homosexuality, the British Film Institute has called Aligarh Possibly the best film to date on the experience of Indian gay men, the film and the arguments it makes are still as relevant today with the state’s inflexible approach to the subject and its run-ins with the court. .

However, Aligarh is more than just a film about homosexuality. It takes into account issues of privacy rights and personal choice. Moreover, in the way it tackles the woes of a Marathi teacher, it also exposes religious chicanery and bigotry within the hallowed grounds of an academic institution known for decades for its liberal views. As in Shahid, Mehta knows how to keep the narrative muted, teasing the nuances of his characters and their interactions. Apurva Asrani once again plays a stellar role with a brilliant script that makes a statement without ever underlining or exaggerating it, and with a ton of humor that only heightens the tragedy of what unfolds before us.

Aligarh is as much a film about human rights as it is about loneliness and aging, so brilliantly evoked by Manoj Bajpayee. If Rajkummar Rao was the soul of Shahidit is Manoj Bajpayee who owns Aligarh with, without doubt, one of the finest performances in the history of Hindi cinema. Just watch him swat a mosquito as he sits drinking his drink and his loneliness, Lata Mangeshkars Betaab dil ki tamanna yehi hai adding to the heartbreaking poignancy of the moment even as the professor lends his voice to the song. Unforgettable.

omerta (2017): Masterful Documentation of a Remorseless Killer

This is a masterful documentation of the story of a remorseless killer, someone who orchestrated the September 11 attacks and killed journalist Daniel Pearl. And he continues his story with an icy coldness that freezes you to the bone. There is no justification, no homily to personal tragedy to account for the evil Omar Saeed Sheikh manifests. It’s a terrifying portrayal of pure evil with nothing to account for it except that it is.

If you thought Shahid And Aligarh were minimalist, you have something else to come. This complementary piece to Shahid (Shahid might well have ended up with Omar Sheikh whom he meets while incarcerated in Tihar) is so stripped down that previous films might well look bloated by comparison. Mehta once again goes for the docudrama feel, interweaving narrative with news footage in an entirely organic way.

Once again, his technical team is on hand as editor Aditya Warrior crafts a crime thriller from gruesome biographical details, with sound design by Mandar Kulkarnis and background score by Ishaan Chhabras accentuating the horror. That Mehta does not give in to sensationalism comes tellingly in the sequence where Sheikh kills Pearl. Cinematographer Anuj Dhawan captures the jaw-dropping terror of the gory sequence even as the decapitation and mutilation are not shown on screen but left to the viewer’s imagination.

This is also the scene that demonstrates Rajkummar Raos’ mastery of the character. In a film where it is almost freezing, this sudden fit of fury is mind-numbing in its ferocity and savagery. That evil can be this captivating testifies to what the actor brings to the role as well as what the director manages with the material in hand.

Faraaz (2023): Ask the Uncomfortable Questions

Mehta continues his exploration of the political with another film inspired by real events, this time the 2016 terrorist hostage drama that took place in Dhaka. While not as visceral as the other films on this list, it is a Mehta-branded vehicle that poses the uncomfortable questions that plague our socio-political landscape: tolerance, religion, bigotry, radicalism. The filmmaker uses the confined space of the restaurant besieged by the terrorists even if the confrontation between the educated and radicalized young English-speaking terrorists and their equally young English-speaking liberal hostages sometimes appears simplistic.

That said, Mehta is too good a director to overstate his case and for the most part Faraaz delivers both a solid thriller and a statement about the world we live in. What also works for the film is the array of newcomers that Mehta casts in the lead roles, with a standout act from Aditya Rawal bringing his character’s dichotomy to life (Nibras, who leads the attack terrorist) with great aplomb.

However, the true essence of Faraaz lies in the fact that although it tells the story of Islamist radicals in a Muslim-majority nation of Bangladesh (although Islam is the state religion, the preamble to its Constitution mentions secularism as one of its core tenets), the narrative could well have played out in India. The irony is that there are never any lost men in a Muslim-majority nation lamenting that Islam is in danger, while those in a Hindu-majority nation take up arms in defense of Hinduism. . It is in the way Mehta uses a specific tragedy to speak of a universal malaise that the importance of Faraaz lies.

(Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri is a film and music enthusiast, editor, editor, film critic and writer)