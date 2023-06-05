Grande Prairie Public Library offers programs for young people





Grande Prairie Public Library staff are always busy developing programs for children and youth in the community. Photo by Kate Renfree / Daily Herald Tribune Content of the article It’s not just books and toys to look for among the library shelves! Over Spring Break, we had over 130 scavenger hunt attendees that welcomed spring, and to celebrate May 4, we hosted a Star Wars scavenger hunt that brought in characters everyone loves. at the library. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Scavenger hunts help familiarize children with the library space as they explore everything from children’s picture books to juvenile non-fiction. Some stop in the middle of their hunt, captivated by the books huddled around the figures. Some eagerly jump to the shelves after completing the treasure hunt. Some choose not to choose a book at all. However they engage, scavenger hunts build confidence and empower kids to explore and claim the space as their own. Through these activities, we help children gain the confidence that they belong here, that the library is fun, and that there are treasures to be found if one is willing to seek. We encourage perception and play. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Scavenger hunts are also great team-building exercises for kids. They create friendly competition and cooperation between siblings, friends and strangers. Connections are made as children discuss where they found characters and share the progress of the hunt with each other. A sense of excitement fills the air with each triumphant laugh. Our next scheduled scavenger hunt will take place at the Children’s Department in June and will be a combination scavenger hunt and puzzle. June’s theme will be unicorns and we can’t wait to see everyone participating. Upcoming children’s programs include: The time of babies and toddlers Ages: Newborn to 4 years old

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Play area Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Take part in this fun parenting program involving songs, dances and stories! Preschool STEM Ages: 4 to 6 years old

When: Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Linda Smith Story Room Magnets, coding, numeracy and more! Join us in a weekly exploration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) for preschoolers. Registration is mandatory. Please register for each date your child wishes to attend. musical munchkins Ages: 2 to 5 years old

When: Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Linda Smith Story Room Participate in a parental program exploring the pleasure of music! Brothers and sisters welcome. Try it Club: Cosplay Ages: 10-18

When: Tuesday, June 27, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Where: Willie Janssen Discovery Room Work with face paint to bring a character to life. Find out what happens in an epic cosplay from local cosplay master Jessica. Registration is mandatory.

