How the Marvel Cinematic Universe swallowed Hollywood

In 2015, the executive said, the feud almost felt like an East Coast vs. West Coast rap battle. Feige chafed under Perlmutter’s control and, according to Iger, Perlmutter intended to fire Feige. Iger blocked the ousting and restructured the chain of command, so that Feige would report directly to Disney studio president Alan Horn. (Perlmutter says he never tried to fire Feige, but feared Marvel’s trust in him was too risky and urged Iger to recruit a replacement.) The dreaded committee was disbanded and Perlmutter was put on hold. away, but by then he had presided over the cleanup of Marvel’s Biggest Roadblock: Sony’s Holding Spider-Man. For years, the two studios bickered over the character like estranged parents vying for custody. Sony executives used to get screaming calls from Perlmutter about expenses as small as free drinks at press conferences.

As the MCU grew, Sony had announced a competing Spider-verse, but the studio was getting fan petitions to restore Spider-Man to Marvel, and its 2014 episode The Amazing Spider-Man 2 dropped. flat. Flailing, Sony envisioned a sequel that would send Spider-Man to a land of dinosaurs. Sony’s Amy Pascal and Michael Lynton finally flew to Palm Beach to strike a deal with Perlmutter and Feige: Sony would continue to release Spider-Man movies, but Feige would oversee them, and Peter Parker could finally meet his friends in the MCU L The deal cut Avi Arad, who calls it a betrayal. In a not-so-subtle nod, Spider-Man’s first film under the new arrangement was subtitled Homecoming.

As new characters appeared, the MCU became unwieldy. After Phase One’s climax with The Avengers, in 2012’s Marvel-style climax, with the wise heroes battling an alien army and then celebrating shawarma, Phase Two repeated the formula by adding more obscure characters, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man. Skeptics wondered if Marvel was rocking the bottom of the superhero barrel, but the movies were hits. Phase Three brought in Doctor Strange and Black Panther, then crushed the entire sprawling cast in Avengers: Infinity War, in which the craggy superbaddie Thanos, concerned about galactic overpopulation, wipes out half of all living things with the snap of his fingers. . In truth, the MCU was overcrowded and in need of a reset. Avengers: Endgame removed Captain America’s Chris Evans and killed Downeys Tony Stark, who was the franchise’s driving personality.

As comics had done in the sixties and seventies, the studio belatedly diversified its heroes. The 2014 Sony hack revealed an email from Perlmutter questioning the profitability of female superheroes. (John Turitzin, a longtime Perlmutter ally, told me that Perlmutter just repeated other people and added: He’s got a really good sense of finance, but he knows nothing about characters.) Released from l Perlmutter’s grip, Marvel released a stand-alone film for Scarlett Johanssons Black Widow and added Simu Lius Shang-Chi. But, without Tony Stark leading the pack, the new phases seemed directionless. A potential successor, Black Panther, was eliminated by the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Nevertheless, the content tap opened even wider. In 2021, Phase Four kicked off the Multiverse Saga, which will unfold over several phases until at least 2026. The Multiverse may be a philosophical concept that parallel universes contain infinite possible realities, but it is best understood as a organizing principle for the collision of the strands of IP Disneys. Century Fox brought the promise of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four finally joining the MCU At Feiges suggestion, Spider-Man: No Way Home used the multiverse idea to bring together MCU (Cumberbatchs Doctor Strange) heroes with characters from the Sony’s previous iterations of Spider-Man (Alfred Molinas Doctor Octopus). The premise was both trippy fan service and blatant corporate synergy. You have this historic agreement between Sony and Marvel, and they want things from each other, says No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna. There’s going to be cross-pollination of characters, so both companies feel like they’re getting something out of this relationship.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Marvel. In February, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first Phase Five movie, opened to a lukewarm box office and some of the worst reviews in Marvels history. (Busy, noisy and completely uninspired, writes Manohla Dargis in the Time.) The visual effects were referred to as muddy and generic, adding to the perception that Marvel is spitting out more content than it can handle. A single movie can have over three thousand effects shots, and Marvel’s strategy of exploiting sitcom or Sundance directors means the person in charge has little experience handling big action scenes. The past few years have brought reports of burnout and dissatisfaction in the visual effects industry. Because Marvel, its biggest client, is notorious for penny-pinching, VFX companies are under-offering themselves for work, leaving projects understaffed and underfunded. Effects artists have been seen crying at their desks for eighty-hour weeks, tortured by Marvel’s immutable deadlines, last-minute rewrites, and too many cooks’ indecision over, say, the exact shade of Thanos purple.

I spoke to several VFX artists, on condition of anonymity. (Marvel is said to be blocking companies that push back.) Some said Marvel’s stress was a symptom of bigger problems in the effects industry, which is decentralized across the world, due to incentives taxes, and clearly needs labor protections. Marvel is the easy punching bag, one said. But another told me, they tend to change their minds pretty late, and in the effects that’s where we take all the heat. He pointed to a scene, in Endgame, in which the Avengers go back in time. During production, the actors wore motion capture suits, which were then coated in CGI. They could have just worn the costumes, and it would have been a billion times easier, the VFX artist said.

A month after Quantumania opened, Disney abruptly fired longtime Marvel post-production head and Trio member Victoria Alonso, fueling speculation that she was responsible or scapegoated for visual effects issues. Disney said Alonso breached her contract by promoting an Oscar-nominated feature film she produced for another studio. She declined to comment, but a source familiar with the matter told another story: Alonso, a gay Latina, was kicked out of the Wakanda Forever press tour after giving a speech accepting an award from GLAAD who criticized Disney’s handling of the Floridas Dont Say Gay bill. When her team was later asked to edit rainbow flags and other symbols of pride from a San Francisco street scene to Quantumania for some release territories, she declined, and the exterior film shed product was used as a pretext to fire her. (It’s not believable, the former leader I spoke to said of this story. We’ve been doing everything China, Russia and the Middle East ask of us for twenty years. ) After his lawyer threatened serious consequences, Alonso hit $1 million. -payment in dollars with Disney.

Quantumania set up a new supervillain, Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, who would recur throughout the multiverse saga. In March, Majors was arrested for assault, harassment and strangulation, after an incident with his girlfriend. He denied any wrongdoing, but the scandal posed a dilemma for Marvel. Two weeks later, Disney fired Perlmutter as president of Marvels. Perlmutter, who remains one of Disney’s biggest individual shareholders, had recently upset Iger by lobbying (unsuccessfully) for his friend Nelson Peltz to get a seat on Disney’s board. Perlmutter told the the wall street journal who had been fired for, among other things, aggressively pursuing cost-cutting. Iger cited redundancy.

This all followed comments Igers made at an investor conference that Disney would cut content, including endless Marvel retreads. Suites usually work well for us, but do you need a third or fourth, for example? he said. With all the oversaturation, palace intrigue, and brand deterioration, the MCU juggernaut finally seemed to show the cracks. The release last month of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which made twenty-eight million dollars less in its opening weekend than the previous installment, did little to dispel the feeling that Marvel fatigue is real and that Feige is too scattered to the avalanche of content. The only downside to Marvel is that there are all bottlenecks in Kevin, the former executive said. I think everyone agrees that’s not the optimal amount of stuff. Scientists predict that our own universe will begin to contract within the next hundred million years; the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having reached its outer limits, may be subject to a similar law of nature.

One Thursday last November, I went to the Regal Union Square multiplex in Manhattan to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on opening night. It was playing on twelve out of seventeen screens, but even that wasn’t enough to sustain a dying theatrical model: weeks later Regals’ parent company, which had filed for bankruptcy, revealed plans to shut down the site of Union Square, as well as thirty-eight others. .

For now, however, the escalators have filled with Marvel fans. NYU student Jacob had seen his first Marvel movie, The Avengers, for a friend’s tenth birthday. His favorite character was the Scarlet Witch, he said, because she was constantly getting things thrown at her and overcoming them. Richard, an aspiring game designer, dressed in a Marvel t-shirt and hipster glasses, had been reading comics since he was five years old. I still feel very protective of these characters, he said. His favorite MCU hero was Captain America, because of the characters commitment to his principles (a stupid thing to say). Richard, who has a Mexican father and a black stepmother, called Marvel one of the strongest engines we have for teaching people the difference. After the film, he walked out of the theater reeling from how he had linked Bosemans Black Panther grief to postcolonial trauma: many of us who support science fiction and genre storytelling have suffered deep cultural losses that still learning to understand.

Tim, a twenty-five-year-old financial analyst and Marvel enthusiast, rode the escalators. His favorite character was Ant-Man because they were both very short, he said. After seeing Endgame, it caught up with the MCU on Disney+. Honestly, now that we’re working from home, I watch during the day, he said. When I asked him to name the last movie he saw at the cinema, he said Thor: Love and Thunder. I only go to the movies for Marvel, he admitted. Even though I only go to Marvel movies, it’s three or four a year. So I’m, like, OK, enough is enough.