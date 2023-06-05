BTS’s Jungkook to Release First Solo Album | Entertainment





BTS’s Jungkook is officially set to release his first solo album. Following a report from Sports Chosun which claimed the LP will be released on July 14, Big Hit Music has confirmed that the record is on the way but they have yet to share a release date. The label told Star News, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” The 25-year-old BTS star – whose full name is Jeon Jungkook – has released a host of solo tracks, such as “Still With You”, Dreamers, My You and Stay Alive. Meanwhile, BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new song titled “Take Two.” The K-Pop septet – also including SUGA, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope and Jin – will release their second song of the year – which follows May’s “The Planet” – on June 9 in honor of their faithful fan base. Big Hit Entertainment said, “The song expresses their appreciation to ARMY for all the love you have for them and their desire to always be with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS. The South Korean boy band turns 10 on June 13. The “Butter” hitmakers also teased their BTS Festa event, which will take place over two weeks in Seoul. It will begin on June 12 and run until June 25 and will take place at major sites including the Han River and Seoul Tower. The main event takes place at Han River Park on June 17. New content, special releases, including solo work, and more are planned. The group is currently on hiatus as they focus on solo projects and embark on military service, and SUGA previously said they look forward to the day they reunite and hope they have a long future. in front of them. Speaking to bandmate RM during an episode of his ‘Suchwita’ podcast, he said: I dream of a future where all seven of us are together until we die. I wish the seven of us were together for a very long time. I don’t know how much time will pass, or how long we will [continue to] move on, but even when you get old and stop [promoting as an act] I hope BTS can all be together.” BTS – which formed in 2010 – announced their hiatus in June 2022. In addition to focusing on solo music, Jin and J-Hope have started their mandatory military service.

