How a former actor went from David Bowie to advancing electric vehicles at DNV

Like so many others working in the impact business, JR Killigrew’s career did not follow a straight line.

Before landing an impact role, he spent time as an actor, even playing David Bowie in the 2009 film “Watchmen,” dabbled in investment banking, and dabbled in business. real estate before realizing that his passion is to help organizations work towards more sustainable development. coming.

Now responsible for electric vehicle business development for North America at DNV, an insurance and risk management company, Killigrew has become an expert in everything from renewable energy and climate change to carbon dioxide accounting. greenhouse effect and, of course, the electrification of transport.

In this interview, he shares the skills and characteristics that have helped him carve out such a diverse career and his advice to anyone looking to get into the growing electric vehicle industry. Transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

Shannon Houde: It’s fair to say that you’ve had some pretty big pivots in your career, like moving into acting. What do you think it taught you?

JR Killigrew: Trust yourself, and be confident. People will encounter many different decision points in their careers and in their lives. And I think deep down in your heart and soul, you’ll always know what’s right. I had ups and downs, lefts and rights, but at the end of the day, I landed in the right place. Acting was a fun moment in time, and I’ve had a few other evolutions in my career. I had a degree in economics from Pitzer College and was trying to get into investment banking, then I came across real estate in Southeast Florida and had the revelation I wanted to be an actor. But I made the transition [to the impact sector] because I kind of wanted to be on the right side of history

Houde: In your role at DNV, tell us a bit about what you do on a day-to-day basis.

Killigrow: In fact, I oversee strategy and business development for the North American electric vehicle practice. A big part of everyday life is working with my colleagues as well as with current and potential clients. And this across our entire EV practice, which includes implementing EV programs, conducting EV assessments and market research, creating integration analyses. Essentially helping organizations trying to understand the impact of electric vehicles on the grid, fleet electrification, technical due diligence, a term used when DNV works specifically with institutional investors as well as market entrants in the transport electrification sector.

It varies from day to day, but I speak or discuss potential offers or opportunities with potential clients or work on marketing and engagement strategies to help market the DNV brand more effectively. At DNV, we are constantly reviewing and submitting proposals. We are currently doing a good part of the development of tools for electric vehicles, creating a suite capable of being commercialized and of being effective in terms of all the changes requested by our customers.

Houde: Given that, do you see any trends in the environmental space around similar roles that aren’t necessarily doing technical environmental work, but something more essential to business development?

Killigrow: Yes, I would say especially in the EV sector. This is certainly the case for many charging station operators, people who develop the infrastructure and many consulting companies, especially in the field of transport and electrification. It’s needed because it’s all about networking and relationships. Businesses want to be able to find people with wide networks who customers trust and who can open doors for them. I certainly see this as a real market opportunity for people.

The most important thing if you’re aiming for a business development role is to focus on quantifiable measures of what you’ve done to increase revenue or advance attendance. For example, I had to go out and basically recruit most of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to join Central Coast Community Energy (CCA). I was part of the community choice aggregation movement in California. I realized that my work in partnership with the CEO allowed us to almost double the turnover in 18 months. Examples like these really help you pitch yourself as a business development strategist for the roles. And I think a lot of companies are looking for that these days.

There are currently many opportunities in the field of electric vehicles. In particular, many utilities will hire quite large EV program implementation teams. So that’s something to check.

Houde: What advice would you give to those wishing to enter the electric vehicle sector? What qualifications or resources should they seek?

Killigrow: I would say the more education the better because the market is so competitive. There is a lot of focus on the impact business, and there are a lot of people who want to get into it. So any way to differentiate yourself is essential. The education itself is important, but it’s also about how to translate that education into your work.

For those interested in this space, there are also many good resources you can engage with, such as the Association of Women and Water, Energy and the Environment and CharIN, which is a worldwide association with many public resources. For those who just want to learn more about electric vehicles in general, evadoption.com is a good platform to connect to, and then of course GreenBiz has a transportation electrification channel that’s nice to to commit.

Houde: According to you, what are the essential skills to be effective in your role?

Killigrow: The first may seem a little vague, but in the consulting world, I think you have to be very persistent. You also have to find that balance between being both humble and proactive at the same time. But it’s also about collaboration and networking, and establishing yourself as a reliable and proven entity, not just as yourself, but as a representative of your business. The relationships are huge, especially in the electric vehicle market right now. We are increasingly partnering, as opposed to stand-alone partnerships, to seek deals or opportunities. Once these partnerships are established, people will come back and say, hey, I heard about this offer, or I heard about this opportunity, do you want to participate in this? So it’s about finding that sense of self-confidence that will shine through in your collaboration and networking.

Houde: In what ways do you find that networking and building those relationships has been impacted by a post-COVID world in which more connections are virtual?

Killigrow: We were efficient enough to do everything remotely. We were able to achieve our goals and really grow our practice. I think this year it will change a lot. I’m heading to a conference in New Orleans, and I’ve been invited to potentially go to Detroit in a few weeks. So I guess [in-person networking] will start to pick up, because while the virtual environment is great, face-to-face is still a key thing, especially when you’re talking about those big deals and proposals. Many clients want to meet you in person and feel comfortable with you.