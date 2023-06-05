Hollywood directors have reached an agreement with the studios

Hollywood loves a story where the worlds of robots and humans collide I robot Or Westworld. But Tinseltowns employees are opposed to this becoming a reality in their work. Industry worker groups have been fighting for safeguards against AI, along with higher wages and better benefits that match the rise of a streaming era.

Today, major studios have reached a tentative agreement with a union of directors in a landmark decision for the entertainment industry.

We have reached a truly historic agreement, said Jon Avnet, Chairman of the Directors Guild of Americas Bargaining Committee. A declaration Saturday, when the deal was announced. As part of the agreement, salaries will be increased by 5% in the first year of the contract, followed by increases of 4% and 3.5% over the following two years for Group of 19,000 members. Other breakthroughs include a revamped residue payment structure, which is a form of royalty, and protections against new technologies that threaten administrators’ jobs.

The agreement between directors and studios also includes guidelines for the use of AI, now a major flashpoint among Hollywood unions. Entertainment industry employees fear that the powerful technology could not do their job if studios adopted these tools.

The DGA appears to have secured protections against AI in its interim agreement, with the guild stating that it had reached an agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace tasks. performed by members.

For studios, this deal could be a relief as it likely averted a strike by directors, which impacts the process of making movies and shows. The DGA’s deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents companies like Disney and Netflix, could also be a leading indicator of the current strike rocking Hollywood over industrial action by the Writers Guild of America.

The writers’ strike began a month ago, shutting down several TV and film productions, including the popular sci-fi show stranger thingsAnd talk shows like HBOs Last week tonight with John Oliver and ABC Jimmy Kimmel live.

AI and other fights

Executives from major production houses like Paramount Global and Fox Corp. indicated that a future where AI would be used in scripting and editing was not too far away.

AI will be able to do absolutely all of these things, said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, Bloomberg reported in May. AMPTP said AI raises difficult and important creative and legal issues for everyone and that content generated using the technology will not receive writing credit, according Axios.

Writers’ grievances aren’t limited to AI The growth of streaming platforms has caused the WGA to strike, as productions for streaming sites demand more work from fewer staff, who receive a smaller share of the lower budget and residuals than traditional television.

More writers work at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, WGA Marchnoted report. He said salary increases have not kept pace with inflation and the seasonal nature of streaming content has caused writers to pay more.

The WGA congratulated and supported the new DGA contract in a statement. But some WGA members weren’t too happy about what the deal might mean for their negotiations.

Glad the DGA was able to use the power of WGA industrial action to get a deal that works for them, screenwriter Amy Berg wrote on Twitter Sunday. We proposed a number of these terms before the AMPTP halted negotiations to hand over a contract to the DGA.

Glad the DGA was able to use the power of WGA industrial action to get a deal that works for them. https://t.co/zkQEVSuTf2 Amy Berg (@bergopolis) June 4, 2023

Another writer, Steven DeKnight, tweeted: AMPTP continues to use its tired old manual. And the DGA unfortunately continues to toe the line, knowing that it can build on the WGA’s resolve to strike a truly historic deal. Disappointing, but not surprising.

Zero surprises. The AMPTP continues to use its tired old playbook. And the DGA unfortunately continues to toe the line, knowing that it can build on the WGA’s resolve to strike a truly historic deal. Disappointing, but not surprising. https://t.co/BLQ4SvcQuO Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 4, 2023

In the past, an agreement with the alliance of administrators has generally been used as a reference for other guilds. For example, during the previous writers’ strike of 2007-2008, an agreement between the studios and the DGA led to further negotiations with the WGA. But WGA negotiator Chris Keyser warned that might not be the case this time around, according to Reuters. The impact of the DGA agreement on the WGA is unclear, as some of their terms relate only to writers.

Since there’s not a ton of overlap with us, I don’t see this having a huge impact on the current WGA strike, but only time will tell, writer and producer Phillip Iscove wrote on Twitter.

The DGA’s tentative agreement is expected to be submitted to the Directors Guild of America board on Tuesday. The WGA and the studios have no further talks planned. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is due to meet with producers for negotiations later this week.