Across the Spider-Verse’ Goes to a Massive $120.5 Million Opening

By JAKE COYLE – AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters to a whopping $120.5 million, more than tripling the 2018 animated original’s launch and showing the genre of movie-to-movie box office growth would be the envy of even the most powerful of Hollywood franchises.
Sony Pictures’ Across the Spider-Verse, the multiverse animated spin-off of Spider-Man, has far exceeded expectations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. riding terrific reviews (95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong buzz for the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
In the sometimes stereotypical realm of superhero movies, 2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse” offered a burst of originality, featuring a teenage webslinger from Brooklyn, Miles Morales ( Shameik Moore ), a punk-rocker Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and a host of other Spider-People. It launched with $35.4 million on its way to $384.3 million worldwide.
Across the Spider-Verse”, which exponentially expands the movie’s worlds by jumping the universe, cost $100 million to make, about half the average cost of a live-action comic book movie. even with the projected $80 million Spider-Verse was set to open, Across the Spider-Verse would have been a success.
Instead, it turned out to be a box office sensation and the second-biggest domestic opener of 2023, after only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, even surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, which debuted with $118 million, for the best opening weekend of the summer so far.
The film, helmed by writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is the second part of a trilogy that will culminate in a third chapter due out next year. Across the Spider-Verse also outperformed overseas, grossing $88.1 million overseas.
After few family offerings for much of the first half of 2023, theaters are suddenly bursting with kid-friendly entertainment. The best movie of the last weekThe Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid jumped to No. 2 with $40.6 million in its second weekend.
After launching with $95.5 million and $117.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, The Little Mermaid fell 57%, in part due to formidable competition from Across the Spider-Verse.
Having cost $250 million, The Little Mermaid was met with mixed reviews but more enthusiasm from audiences, earning it an A CinemaScore. But overseas, where Disney’s previous live-action remakes have thrived, are proving more difficult this time around. The film grossed $42.4 million internationally over the weekend.
Disney also provided the weekend’s best counter-programming option in The Boogeyman, a generally well-received horror adaptation of a Stephen King short story. Director Rob Savage’s $35 million film, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina, was originally slated to debut on Hulu before the studio pivoted. It opened with $12.3 million in ticket sales.
In limited release, the Sundance escape movie past lives” launched with an impressive average of $58,067 per screen across four screens. Celine Song’s directorial debut stars Greta Lee as a woman torn between a Korean childhood friend (Teo Yoo) and her American husband (John Magaro).
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $120.5 million.
2. The Little Mermaid, $40.6 million.
3. The Boogeyman, $12.3 million.
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $10.2 million.
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $3.4 million.
7. About my dad, $2.1 million.
8. The Machine, $1.8 million.
9. Suga: Agust D Tour Live in Japan, $1.2 million.
10. You hurt my feelings, $770,000.
