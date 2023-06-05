Japanese train in ‘Hollywood’ smiles as masks slowly peel off





In one of Keiko Kawano’s recent classes, more than a dozen Tokyo art school students held mirrors to their faces, stretching the sides of their mouths upwards with their fingers: they practiced smiling. It’s not something most people would think of paying, but Kawano’s services as a smile instructor are seeing a surge in demand in Japan, where mask-wearing was nearly universal during the pandemic. Himawari Yoshida, 20, one of the students taking the course as part of her school’s courses to prepare them for the job market, says she needed to work on her smile. Read also | One dead, two missing in Japan after heavy rain “I hadn’t used my facial muscles a lot during Covid, so it’s a good exercise,” she said. Kawano’s company, Egaoiku – literally “Smile Education” – has seen demand more than quadruple from last year, with customers ranging from businesses seeking more accessible sellers and local governments looking to improve the well-being of their residents. A one-hour individual lesson costs 7,700 yen ($55). Even before the pandemic, wearing a mask in Japan was normal for many during hay fever season and around exams due to fear of getting sick from a key life event. But while the government may have lifted its recommendation to wear masks in March, many people have still not let them go on a daily basis. A poll by public broadcaster NHK in May showed 55% of Japanese said they wore them as often as two months earlier. Only 8% said they had completely stopped wearing masks. Tellingly, around a quarter of art school students who took the course kept their masks on during the lesson. Young people may have gotten used to living with masks, Kawano said, noting that women might find it easier to go out without makeup and men might hide that they hadn’t shaved. Also Read |Japan had warmest spring on record: weather agency The former radio host who started giving lessons in 2017 has also trained 23 other smile coaches to spread the virtues and technique of crafting the perfect smile across Japan. Her patented “Hollywood Style Smiling Technique” includes “crescent eyes”, “round cheeks” and shaping the edges of the mouth to strip eight pearly whites in the top row. Students can test their technique on a tablet to get a score on their smile. Kawano thinks culturally, the Japanese may be less inclined to smile than Westerners because of their sense of security as an island nation and as a unitary state. To hear him say it, the threat of guns might, ironically, make you smile more. “Culturally, a smile means I’m not holding a gun and I’m not a threat to you,” she said. With an increase in the number of incoming tourists, Japanese people need to communicate with foreigners with more than their eyes, she added. “I think people need to smile more and more.”

