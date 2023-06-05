Find your reason to show up every day

Entertainment
I spent much of my second winter in a bad place. Of course, emotionally – we were in the throes of a global pandemic, who wasn’t going through it? But in that sense, I literally mean it.
That quarter I was the design editor for The Daily, and I was solely responsible for writing a newspaper that was printed twice a week. To do this, I had to travel to the Norris University Center and the offices of the Daily, where I could access all the technology I needed. On Sundays and Wednesdays, I would head to the newsroom around 6 p.m., getting ready for the work ahead.
If you were on campus at the time, you might remember that almost everything was closed. This included Norris. So, for three of the coldest months of the year, in the midst of a global pandemic, I would be the only person in our student center, working six- to ten-hour shifts. Oh, and my reward for all my hard work most nights? A 25 minute walk home, often in the snow, as I was usually done after SafeRide stopped working for the night. I think back to those nights and really don’t know how I did it – I was even unable to explain why I stayed on The Daily when asked by friends.
This spring was my first term on campus without The Daily in my life, and it gave me plenty of time to reflect. I’ve spent a good chunk of that time trying to answer this question, and only recently identified the reason why I didn’t quit when I was strongly considering doing so.
My birthday that year fell on an unusually cold day that winter. Luckily, it was also a day of publication. With pandemic-stricken staff and fewer people able to create a print journal than I could count on one hand, I couldn’t take the night off. So that evening I made my trip to Norris and met with other publishers to plan the print paper.
It was late in the evening when I got a text from a friend. “I’m outside, come let me in!” So I walked down the stairs 24 hours a day – a staple of everyday experience – and was greeted by a handful of my closest friends, shivering as they carried pizza, cookie cake and a packet of Target margaritas. All members of the daily, they worked remotely this evening like the rest of the newspaper. I had originally prepared to spend this evening alone and celebrate later, but they insisted on joining me late at night.
For most of this term—honestly, most of this year—like many around me, I felt incredibly alone. And late nights at a student center that could absolutely feel haunted if you’re the only person in the building certainly didn’t help. But through it all, even though it would have been easier to stay in bed, the friends I made at the Daily constantly showed up.
The days between now and graduation have moved into the single digits, and it’s been months since I last edited an article in our offices, where I returned one last time to prepare our graduation number. diplomas. There was a time when I feared my friends at The Daily would fall off the face of the earth after one of us left the publication. We were trapped in a newsroom together for dozens of hours every week – I was sure the absence of that built-in time would change our relationship. When it became clear that I was the one to go last, I didn’t know what to expect, especially considering the workload of managing a student publication. But time and time again, the friends I made on The Daily were there to support me in ways no other friend could understand.
When I think back to my time at Le Quotidien, I can’t say that I won’t have any regrets. I will always wonder what my life would be like if I had taken a different path at a number of intersections. But I know I will never regret finding a reason to come, day after day. And more than that, I found people who would show up for me the same way. I am happy to take a good distance from the Daily, but I will continue to search for the rest of my life to find the right places to invest pieces of myself. As you embark on your next journey, I hope you find these places too.
