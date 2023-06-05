The epic ups and downs of the Daily Sports office





I never would have believed you if you told me coming in this year that Northwest men’s basketball would knock out a number one team and win an NCAA tournament game. As much as my sportswriter side loves when I’ve already nearly finished the story by the time the final buzzer sounds, the excitement of a game that really comes down to the wire is so much better. In those final moments, players need to trust and trust each other before finally attempting the tiebreak. I took my first picture when I chose to move to Medill after entering Northwestern as a theater major. I’ve had two good quarters with the Daily, but that’s not a lot of time to base the rest of your life on. But jumping in and committing to the Daily and working out in sports was one of the best and most fun decisions I’ve ever made. The Daily has given me so many opportunities I could never have imagined, and many of them have presented themselves unsuspectingly. When I joined the Daily Gameday crew and traveled to North Carolina with my dad to cover our game against Duke, Northwestern lost. (They did a lot that year.) Right after the press conference ended, I met my dad to go back to my grandparents and finish my story. I found him sitting alone in the stands, Ted Lasso style, and he asked me if I was still interested in going to the UNC-UVA game at twenty minutes. We arrived just before half time, we were practically on the pitch and had a blast. (So ​​sorry for my editor at the time who received my story hours later as I was writing it in the car on the drive home, but absolutely no regrets.) To fully experience these spontaneous and joyful moments that sport brings, I sometimes had to stay out of the newsroom! That same term, I wrote a quick recap in the stands with my friends rather than the press box because I wanted to experience it at least once that year. The story was still on time that day, so I’ll take that as a win. As the few days I have left of college tick away, the day-to-day memories I hold closest to my heart aren’t when I covered a perfectly normal game in a perfectly normal way (even though that’s what I hope for when I sit in the press box). These are the adventures I had in New York with Joanne Haner and Jacob Fulton after Stephen Colbert caught COVID the night we were supposed to see him live. They spectacularly fail one of the basketball trade break games with Josh Hoffman and John Riker. They say yes to things, even if it can take time off our more serious journalism. The Daily taught me to take my work seriously, to have confidence in it, but also to have fun and be spontaneous. I hope I’m not done making those last minute memories with those people yet. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @gablcarroll

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/06/05/featured-stories/graduation-issue/graduation-issue-2023/carroll-the-epic-highs-and-lows-of-the-daily-sports-desk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos