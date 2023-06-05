Directors make peace with Hollywood studios





Even as the Hollywood writers’ strike continues, the people who put their words into action! agreed to a provisional contract agreement with major studios. The Directors Guild of America, the union representing film and television directors, said it signed a historic three-year contract with producers who addresses some of their main concerns. AI: The working agreement states that Generative AI is not a (huge) person and cannot replace guild member responsibilities.

The contract prohibits live ammunition on set following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust in 2021. Residues: Foreign residuals, a type of royalty that has been eroded in the streaming age, will get a 76% increase for the biggest streaming services. The Guild and its bargaining chiefs framed the contract as a big win for directors that provides them with unprecedented gains. Union members will show whether they agree when voting on the proposed contract tomorrow. Big picture: The deal with the directors resolves just one of three high-stakes labor negotiations in Hollywood right now. As you know, over 11,000 writers have been on strike for five weeks, and actors will also vote on whether or not to allow a strike by 5pm PT today.

