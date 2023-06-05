



Bollywood Sound Maestro Saibu V Simon Collaborates With Maris Vijay For ‘VattaKanal’

In a spectacular sound reunion, India’s top sound engineer Saibu V Simon has teamed up with renowned music composer Maris Vijay after eight years. Their collaboration resulted in a sonic masterpiece for the upcoming film “VattaKanal”. Saibu V Simon, a prominent figure in India’s audio engineering landscape, rose to prominence in the 2010s. After successfully mastering the movie Vingyani in 2014, Saibu V Simon continues to captivate Bollywood audiences with his its expertise in audio engineering. Saibu, who has previously worked with legendary music directors like AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj and other big names in southern cinema, has a career steeped in multifaceted endeavours, ranging from musician on the Christian devotional stage to mastering over 100 original movie soundtracks (OST). His contributions have been recognized with several awards, including the IRA Awards, ZEE Awards, Russian Film Festival Awards and MTV Best Album Awards. In the bustling realm of the Bollywood music industry, where hundreds of talented sound engineers vie for recognition, Saibu V Simon stood out. Personally selected by renowned Indian playback singer and Ghazal maestro, Padma Shri Hariharan to handle the engineering duties of his studio recordings and live performances, Saibu’s achievement is truly commendable. It’s an affirmation of his artistry and skill in an industry that is as challenging as it is rewarding. “I always believe in creating an immersive auditory experience that complements the visual narrative of the film,” says Saibu V Simon. “My collaboration with Maris Vijay for VattaaKanal has been a musical journey where technology meets creativity. We are thrilled to present the unique soundscape we have developed.” Conversely, Maris Vijay, the man behind popular studio label M-Muzik, was a game changer in the music industry. A force to be reckoned with, Vijay’s footprints stretch across Hollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood and now he will soon be making his Pollywood debut as well. His musical magic continues to inspire the younger generation. This partnership marks an important milestone as it brings together two of India’s most influential personalities in sound engineering and music composition. The highly anticipated “VattaKanal” is set to make waves in the cinematic world, not only for its captivating storyline, but also for its captivating auditory experience, expertly crafted by Saibu V Simon and Maris Vijay. Their artistic convergence symbolizes an exciting time for the Indian film industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the sonic extravaganza that “VattaKanal” promises to deliver. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTmQTG0DW3c&t=71s (The article mentioned above is a consumer connection initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by the IDPL, and the IDPL disclaims all liability)

