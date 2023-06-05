Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Slated for Indianapolis Convention





Sleep expert and legendary tag player Freddy Kruger has been the subject of nine movies, several books, comics, TV shows, and at least one 80s rap song by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Now you can meet the man famous for scaring generations of horror movie fans. Actor Robert Englundnotable for embodying the franchise’s supernatural slasher “Nightmare on Elm Street,” is coming to Indianapolis in August during HorrorHound Weekend. In an email to IndyStar, a spokesperson for Englund said other cast members from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” films would likely make appearances alongside him. The convention, which takes place from August 18 to 20 at Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., promises fans a chance to meet some of the biggest celebrities in horror film and television. Other notable stars appearing on HorrorHound Weekend include Jason Voorhees actor Ken Kirzinger from “Freddy vs. Jason,” and Sanderson’s sister, Kathy Najimy, from “Hocus Pocus.” More coverage:Selwin was Indy’s first horror movie host And while you might not associate George Wendt, who played Norm on TV’s CHEERS, or Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter with horror movies, everyone has good faith in the horror industry. and should also appear at the convention. Monster masks, performers and vendors selling all sorts of gruesome merchandise will be featured at HorrorHound Weekend, according to organizers. Where can I get tickets for HorrorHound Weekend in Indianapolis? Tickets for HorrorHound Weekend in Indianapolis can be purchased online at Horrorhound.com. Customers can purchase passes for $25-30 on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, or purchase weekend passes for $60-80. Platinum passes for $1,000 are also available for purchase, which organizers say includes a two-night stay at an interconnecting hotel as well as other perks. Is HorrorHound Weekend family friendly? Brief? No. Leave the children at home. Organizers said that while they try to create a family-friendly environment, they advised parents against bringing young children to the convention, adding that attendees might dress in gruesome costumes (devils, demons, serial killers ), including outfits not suitable for young people. Coarse language may be present during celebrity Q&As and the convention film festival includes R-rated films which can often contain foul language, violence and nudity. Organizers said children under 15 should be accompanied by an adult at all times. For More information on HorrorHound Weekend, visit the official convention website at horrorrhound.com. John Tufts covers the latest evening news and trends for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a topical tip at [email protected].

