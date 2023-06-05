Talking Heads legacy gets loud celebration at Majestic – Macomb Daily





The Talking Heads’ 1980 tour, promoting their brand new album “Remain in Light”, enjoys something of a legendary status in musical annals. The band’s Jerry Harrison and widely acclaimed guitarist Adrian Belew, who was an adjunct member during the trek, showed why it was Sunday night, June 4, at the Majestic Theater in Detroit. Jerry Harrison/Adrian Belew at the Majestic Theatre, 5 things to know The duo, joined by Cool Cool Cool (along with members of Brooklyn funk band Turkuaz), had planned to hold their current tour for the 40th anniversary of “Remain in Light” in 2020 derailed, of course, by the pandemic. But it was worth the wait as the set clocked in for a tidy 90 minutes that paid homage not only to the album but also to Talking Heads’ work before it, including a good number of songs that didn’t haven’t been played on stage since. Talking Heads ceased touring in 1983. It was certainly a proverbial blast from the past, but it was also a testament to the timeless vitality of Talking Heads’ music and how it’s solid enough to be deftly handled by different hands. After a 40-minute rooftop of Cool Cool Cool’s own music, the set opened the ‘main attraction’ just as Talking Heads did in 1980, with 1977’s single ‘Psycho Killer’ pushing the groove menacing with a three-piece brass section. spiking the arrangement then ending with a psychedelic jam coda before rolling into the ferocious polyrhythms of “Remain in Light” “Crosseyed and Painless”. In total, the Harrison-Belew team presented five tracks from the album, filling out the rest of the 14-song set with older Heads songs as well as a robust “Rev It Up” from Harrison’s single from 1988 with his band Casual Gods and the expansive “Thela Hun Ginjeet”, which Belew recorded with King Crimson shortly after his stint with Talking Heads. The latter two also gave Harrison and Belew a break while the other led the procedure. Otherwise, it was all Heads, to the delight of a packed, dancing majestic crowd. Belew was certainly able to capture the vocal idiosyncrasies of Heads frontman David Byrne, but it was Cool Cool Cool baritone saxophonist Josh Schwartz who embodied Bryne’s overall quirkiness, taking the lead in songs such as “Born Under Punches ( The Heat Goes On)”, “Once in a Lifetime”, and “Slippery People”, the latter being one of the highlights of the show as the band members passed the ball around for instrumental solos. Harrison switched between guitar and keyboards throughout, and took lead vocals on “Life During Wartime”, while Belew demonstrated his elephantine guitar sound during his frequent solos. The tense Talking Heads arrangement of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River” closed the main set, and the ambient tones of “Drugs” led to an exuberant “The Great Curve” during the encore. About the less than positive thing that could be said about the series is that there was room and appetite for more. Hopefully, this will inspire Harrison and Belew to continue the project and evolve as Talking Heads has throughout its career. Dierks Bentley brings serious, silly fun to Pine Knob Review: Diablo IV has the content and quality to take control of your life this summer Via the Great of Michigan “Going Big” with his music Movie review: Visually stunning, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is more than a comic book come to life Metro area theaters have a busy start to June

