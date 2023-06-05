‘Vanishing Point’ ‘Petrocelli’ actor was 92 – The Hollywood Reporter

Barry Newman, who powered a supercharged Dodge Challenger across the American West in Vanishing Point and portrayed a defense attorney on the NBC series Petrocelli, is dead. He was 92 years old.

Newman died May 11 of natural causes at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center, his wife, Angela, said. The Hollywood Reporter.

After performing on Broadway and starring in the lawyer (1970), the Boston-born actor was ready for a change of pace when he was offered the role of a man in charge of transporting a car from Denver to San Francisco in Fox’s action-packed film Vanishing Point (1971), directed by Richard C. Sarafian.

“It was very unique,” he said. said. “I had just made this movie about a lawyer, a Harvard graduate, and I thought it was a different kind of thing. The guy was the rebel, the antihero. I really liked doing that. »

Newman’s taciturn character, Kowalski, was a Vietnam veteran, ex-stock car driver, and disgraced cop with nothing to lose. High on amphetamines, he attempts to drive a white 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Magnum to his destination as fast as possible.

Vanishing Point was shot in eight weeks and has become an admired cult classic, with Steven Spielberg calling it one of his favorite films.

Lawyer Anthony Petrocelli was first introduced by Newman in the lawyer in a story loosely based on the infamous 1954 case in which Cleveland neurosurgeon Sam Sheppard was originally convicted of the brutal murder of his wife.

Four years later, Newman returns as a maverick lawyer in the TV movie night games then in all of Arizona Petrocelli which ran for two seasons, from September 1974 to March 1976.

More recently, Newman has appeared in films such as Sylvester Stallone with Day light (1996), bow finger (1999), by Steven Soderbergh Linden (1999) and 40 days and 40 nights (2002).

Barry Foster Newman was born on November 7, 1930. His father, Carl, ran the local nightclub outpost The Latin Quarter. He graduated from Boston Latin School and Brandeis University, played saxophone and clarinet in the US Army Band, and studied acting with Lee Strasberg after rejecting the idea of ​​becoming an anthropologist.

In 1957, he made his Broadway debut playing a jazz musician in the comedy Herman Wouk. nature’s path and a year later appeared with Alice Ghostley in maybe tuesdaywritten by Mel Tolkin and Lucille Kallen of Your show of shows fame.

Barry Newman in ‘Vanishing Point’ in 1971 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Photofest

In 1964-65, while playing the tough guy, Sheik Orsini opposite Steve Lawrence in Budd Schulberg’s musical adaptation What makes Sammy run?he also played a young lawyer in the CBS daytime drama The Edge of Night before getting fired after an argument with a director. (His character was sent to a sanatorium.)

Newman had also appeared on stage in Agatha Christie’s The Mouse Trapas a gangster in Pretty Boy Floyd (1960) and in shows such as The defenders, naked city And get smart when he dominated the lawyerdirected and co-written by Sidney J. Furie.

Vanishing Point didn’t make a big splash in the US, but when it opened in London at the Leicester Square Theater “people lined up around the block to see it,” he told Paul Rowlands in an interview in 2019. “In England, I was a hero, and in America, I was just a guy who collected his luggage at the airport!

“It reopened in America after playing in Europe and then people started getting into the movie. It’s become a cult movie without me even realizing it. To this day, I still get asked to talk about it somewhere.

In the 1972 releases, Newman starred in fear is the keywho love Vanishing Point, also featured a thrilling car chase and the CIA thriller The Salzburg Connection.

His work also included turns in the 1980s king crab and several other TV movies; movies city ​​on fire (1979), Amy (1981) and Good advice (2001); and the series LA Law, The Murder She Wrote, The fell guy And CO., where he played Professor Max Bloom.

Newman’s career was cut short after he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in 2007, but he has recovered. More recently, he reunited with writer-director Furie to star in the independent film Finding Hannah (2022).

Besides his wife – they have been married twice and together since 1991 – survivors include his niece, author-journalist Judith Newman, and numerous nephews.

Newman “was a rock to so many people, whose spirits he lifted and allowed to be free,” his wife said. “He was truly a light to so many people, with an incredible and hilarious sense of humor that lit up everything and everyone.”