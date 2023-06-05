Cheers and Mockery – Daily Ardmoreite





Kudos to Kathryn Brooks, a Plainview High School student who was named to the Oklahoma Youth Leadership Classroom Program. Brooks is one of 52 high school students selected through a competitive process. During the program, Brooks will have the opportunity to travel across the state and experience what makes him special while meeting state leaders and developing his leadership skills. Kudos to Wilson Scout Troop 43 and Cub Scout Troop 45 as they held a memorial service at Hewitt Cemetery in Wilson. The pack also held a service at Grady Cemetery near Ringling to honor these men who paid the ultimate price. Kudos also to Scoutmaster Thad Kassheimer and Cubmaster Jessica Mahaffey for their leadership in service delivery. Kudos to Turner 4-H students Zoey Hartman and Lydia Trammel. The two fifth graders spent Friday morning unfurling flags at the S1C Billy Turner Veterans Cemetery. The two students were taken to the cemetery by Love County 4-H Agricultural Educator Lauren Minyard, who had volunteered 4-H student services when the cemetery opened. Congratulations on helping the cemetery be at its best over the holiday weekend. Humor to the pastor and his son in North Carolina who decided to run a drug operation from a church building. When they were arrested, the marijuana and mushrooms along with other items were taken as evidence. USA Today reported that the building has been closed since the pandemic. Apparently the pastor found what he thought was a higher calling. —Michael Pineda

