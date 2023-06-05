Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30am June 5, 2023

In our top stories. Filmmaker Laxman Utekars’ comedy-drama film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a decent opening at the box office. The film collected around Rs 5.49 crore on its first day, followed by around Rs 7.20 crore over the weekend. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 12.69 crore. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film faces stiff competition from the Hollywood superhero animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also marks Vicky’s second biggest opening in a lead role, following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. For Sara, this is her fourth biggest opening after Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Kedarnath.

Let’s move on. On Sunday, June 4, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans for wishing him and his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on their 50th wedding anniversary. The veteran actor married his then co-star Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They share two children, author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Bachchan thanked well-wishers for their love in a brief note shared on his blog. The 80-year-old wrote, “My deepest gratitude to everyone who wished Jaya and I our 50th birthday. Your love and care is what gives us the most happiness.” Abhishek Bachchan also shared a series of photos of his parents on his Instagram account to mark his parents’ golden jubilee.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recalled an emotionally difficult time and how her friend Shah Rukh Khan offered her support. In a video that surfaced online, Farah shared – “My dad passed away but he sent you here to take care of me. I want to thank you. I remember this incident ages ago. many years when I was going through emotional trauma. I was crying on the phone and within half an hour you stopped spinning. You sat with me for an hour and just talked to me. It was like having the best therapy ever.” Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na directed by Shah Rukh in 2004 and worked with him in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyaps Kennedy has been making headlines for various reasons since his announcement. The film also made a huge impact at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience. Now acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur is praising the film and its crew. In an interview with ANI, Shekhar praised Kennedy and said: I’ve never seen Anurag Kashyaps’ movie that didn’t fascinate me. But this one made me cry, it made me think, it kept me stressed. But I enjoyed the movie. Enjoy is a very hard word to use for movies that sometimes get so dark but it’s a fascinating movie.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, whose ‘Scoop’ is acclaimed, says he was under no pressure to get a star on board his recently released Netflix series. Inspired by Jigna Voras’ biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop is created by Hansal Mehta and Thappad co-author Mrunmayee Lagoo. The series is headlined by Karishma Tanna, with Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime reporter, who becomes a murder suspect. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mehta shared – “There was no pressure as such. I’m not denying the value of a star, but in some stories the character becomes the star. Karishma was striking. She had a very striking presence, she looked beautiful on screen.”

Meanwhile, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he was often disrespected by film crews and producers when he played small roles. In an interview with BBC Hindi, he shared – “Sometimes on set I would ask the spot boy for water and he would completely ignore me. A lot of productions here separate cast and crew during meals. Artists juniors eat separately. On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for doing it too, everyone eats together. I often tried to eat where the main protagonists ate, but I would be dragged by the collar. I was motivated by ego, and I would get angry. I thought actors should have more respect.

Actor Shahid Kapoor said in a recent interview that he prefers to keep some things private about his childhood and personal life. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor shared – “My mum was a single mum and Ishaan and I are raised by her. We can never repay what our parents do for us. loving. Normally I don’t like to talk about these things.” Shahid, however, admitted that he was embarrassed when people saw him as a product of nepotism. He said – “I’m one of those self made guys. I’m very upset about this. Just because my dad is Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean I had it easy.”

Finally, in some tragic news. Veteran actor Sulochana, who starred in over 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films, died in Mumbai on Sunday June 4 due to age-related issues. She was 94 years old. Sulochana started her career with Marathi films in the early 1940s and quickly moved on to Hindi films, where she tried several roles as a mother in films like Shammi Kapoors Dil Dekhe Dekho, Dilip Kumars Aadmi and Dev Anands Jhonny Mera Naam, among others. Sulochana was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999.