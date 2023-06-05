Entertainment
Review of Robert Englund’s documentary, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares
By making a documentary about a beloved actor like Robert Englund, most famous for playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise A major dilemma for filmmakers has to be how to balance presenting the information people want with making a good movie. For Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, co-directors Gary Smart and Christopher Griffiths favor completeness. In two hours and nine minutes, their film covers most of the highlights of Englund’s career, from the 1974s Buster and Billie For stranger things and beyond, with a long stop on Elm Street, of course.
Judy Garland’s Previously Missing Wizard of Oz Dress Will Be Auctioned
Part of that choice is out of necessity; the essence of the drama may be conflict, but now in his 70s, Englund claims to have let go of any grudge he may have had, and has few but the nicest things to say about each collaborator. The most negative he gets is mentioning his disappointment that Kane Hodder didn’t play Jason Voorhees in Freddy vs. Jason, but he attributes this to the distraction of director Ronny Yu, who was mesmerized by the potential size of stunt coordinator Ken Kirzingers. Hodder, interviewed throughout, clearly still holds a grudge, as do many of his fans. But even he can’t blame a nice guy like Englund for taking a well-deserved paycheck from the same movie.
There is a dramatic arc in Englund’s career that tighter editing might have made clearer. By the time the film arrives, it’s poignant: Englund, the versatile actor, seemingly trapped by the genre, suddenly begins to remember his own youthful love for monsters and realizes he’s become a new Vincent Price. . If the film had remained centered on this theme, it could have become a truly brilliant documentary. He’ll have to settle for just being informative, which isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it’s also best seen on the couch with bathroom breaks.
Except for a tiny bit of convention footage, it’s not a coming-out documentary, like Sam J. Jones’ 2017 documentary life after the flash. Englund has clearly done a few long seated sessions at home, thankfully with multiple angles and backgrounds for variety, and he serves as the central narrator. Talking comes easily to him, of course, it’s no coincidence that Freddy Krueger is probably the most talkative movie freak in the horror canon. Englunds is by no means limited to shouting insults at teenage victims, albeit from his surfer-style storytelling in the 1978s Great Wednesday to his friendly alien inspired by Gene Wilder in Vhe enjoys speaking in many different styles, and he’s always fun to listen to.
Along with interiors of talent talking to the camera, there’s plenty of stock footage and footage, stock footage and the occasional editorial-style cartoon to illustrate trivia that screams for a visual. Sometimes clips unrelated to Englund’s movies serve as punchlines after someone said no one else can play Freddy Krueger, we get a brief clip of Jackie Earle Haley in the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street redoalthough his name is never said aloud, and the film is no longer about this aberration.
Smart and Griffith nail the music, sticking to horror sounds for their sonic backdrop, from moody score to industrial rock. Best of all, they know when not to use music, an underrated skill that’s perhaps best appreciated by critics who’ve watched more overrated documentaries than anyone else should. But at the end of the day, it’s not a particularly cinematic documentary, it feels framed and paced for your TV screen, made for cable, streaming, or a really good bonus DVD. You’ll know more about Robert Englund than most, but it’s not until the very end, when the arc becomes clear, that it makes you feel anything. Kids who grew up wanting to dress like Freddy will probably, as adults, walk away from it wishing Englund could be their best friend.
He certainly captures a side of the man, and that might be all anyone would ask of him. But it’s hard to shake the feeling that an even better movie is waiting to be made from all that material.
Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story comes to Screambox anddigital on June 6
|
