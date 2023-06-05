Grand Magic: Sharing a gift with Stratford Festival audiences

Content of the article
For director Antoni Cimolino, the world premiere translation of Grand Magic at the Stratford Festivals is, at its core, a final gift from acclaimed playwright John Murrell.
Grand Magic follows the strained relationship between Otto, a former master of illusionism, and Calogero, a wealthy man vacationing with his unhappy wife at a seaside resort.
A long-time friend, Murrell had encouraged Cimolino to stage this play by Eduardo De Filippo, telling the artistic director of the Stratford Festival about his belief in the magic of Grand Magic.
That belief, Cimolino said, is what prompted Murrell to work with Donato Santeramo to begin a new translation of this delightfully dark comedy.
He said, you know what, I’m just going to do it myself, I’m going to do this translation and I’m going to send it to you as a gift,’ Cimolino said.
While Cimolino had expected Murrell’s new translation to take a while, it didn’t.
Despite undergoing therapy for leukemia, the Calgary playwright had devoted himself to the work, completing the translation before his death on November 11, 2019, at the age of 74.
So one day I get this envelope and I think, we just did (Filippos) Napoli Milionaria!, so it will be years before we can do that, Cimolino said, but then the pandemic hits.
Grieving for his friend and reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic cancellation of the ambitious 2020 Festival season, Cimolino put the envelope aside, adding it to one of many piles of his home office.
I was so heartbroken with the pandemic that hit, I just put it aside. I put it in a heap. I said, I have to get there when we can do theater again.
When another project scheduled for the 2023 season unexpectedly fell through, Cimolino was left with a question: what piece would I like to do?
The answer was simple. Cimolino decided he was going to share this latest gift from one of Canada’s live giants with his Stratford Festival audience.
I went back to that pile and opened that envelope, which had been sealed, and read that draft and John’s note, Cimolino said. It was kind of like a gift from a friend from beyond, and it was amazing. Just amazing.
Written by De Filippo shortly after the end of World War II, Grand Magic follows the strained relationship between Otto, a former master of illusionism, and Calogero, a wealthy man vacationing with his unhappy wife at a seaside resort. Reduced to performing magic for cash for resort patrons, Otto uses his magic skills to help wife Marta disappear with her lover.
Soberly comedic, the play confronts the comforting illusions we often adopt to spare ourselves from troubling truths while offering a sort of metatextual commentary on the role of theater itself.
The room is lovely, says Cimolino. It’s unusual and takes on all sorts of different twists. It’s very meta-theatrical. It is ultimately about the role of theater in our lives, but also about our own desire to believe things or not.
As part of Murrell’s latest gift, Cimolino has assembled an impressive cast for his Grand Magic direction, including Festival stars Geraint Wyn Davies as Otto, Gordon S. Miller as Calogero and Beck Lloyd as Marta.
Geraint Wyn Davies is a great comedian, but he also has real magnetism and a sense of command, Cimolino said. I knew that with him we would have a very strong Otto.
And Gord Miller, who played Iago, among others, you have a person who is not only a great comedian but isn’t afraid to go dark places with the material.
Grand Magic opened June 3 and runs in repertoire at the Tom Patterson Theater through September 29.
