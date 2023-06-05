From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Bebo, Bollywood is following the Chikankari trend with chic costumes





Bollywood has always been at the forefront of fashion trends, and one such trend that has taken the industry by storm is the timeless charm of Chikankari. From the graceful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the elegant Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies of Bollywood embrace Chikankari with the utmost elegance and sophistication, making it the go-to choice for chic costumes. Chikankari, an intricate embroidery technique that dates back to the Mughal era, involves delicate thread work on fine fabrics, such as muslin, georgette, or muslin, creating exquisite designs inspired by nature. This age-old craft is cherished for its timeless beauty, which has spanned generations and continues to be a symbol of elegance. This traditional Lucknowi embroidery has become a symbol of sophistication and style, seamlessly blending tradition and contemporary fashion. Wondering which actresses are jumping on the Chikankari trend bandwagon? Well, look no further, here is a list just for you. Bollywood actresses including Chikankari in their aesthetics Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her ethereal beauty, has often been seen wearing Chikankari costumes, showing her love for this art form. Whether it’s a formal event or a casual outing, she’s worn effortlessly in these ensembles. Aishwarya’s choice for Chikankari costumes not only reflects her impeccable style, but also highlights the versatility of this traditional embroidery, which can be adapted to various occasions. Aren’t you obsessed? Another Bollywood diva who has embraced the Chikankari trend with utmost elegance is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Kareena has been spotted in Chikankari suits on numerous occasions, proving that this style of embroidery can effortlessly improve her style quotient. Don’t you like its aesthetic? Be it a movie promotion, an important Bollywood event or a social gathering, Sara Ali Khan carries herself with grace and poise. She continues to inspire her fans to embrace traditional clothing and her chic kurta sets and costumes with Chikankari artwork have gained popularity. Really fabulous ethnic costumes, aren’t they? One of the standout aspects of Chikankari suits is their versatility. They can be styled effortlessly for different occasions, be it a formal event, a casual outing or just a day around town, Kiara Advani has also been seen wearing amazing Chikankari suits and kurtas that add grace to its modern and delicate aesthetic. By embracing Chikankari, Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon promote the skills of talented artisans and encourage the preservation of this rich cultural heritage. This trend has led to an increased demand for Chikankari attire, benefiting artisans and ensuring the survival of this traditional craft. Anushka Sharma is another actress who has made this embroidery style an ethnic fashion trend. She is a true fashion icon who has made waves with her comfortable and stylish fashion statements. She constantly wears a lot of kurtis, costume sets, kurtas and various other Chikankari laden ethnic fashion items. Bollywood’s love affair with Chikankari costumes speaks to the timeless charm and elegance of this traditional embroidery style. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies in the industry have effortlessly followed the Chikankari trend. Are you inspired to shop your day? Comment below to share your views with us. READ ALSO : Shehnaaz Gill teaches how to ace black like a boss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/CelebFashion/from-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-to-bebo-bollywood-is-acing-the-chikankari-trend-with-classy-suits-1224350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos