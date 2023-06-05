Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 11-17

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters turns 83. Actor Roscoe Orman (Sesame Street) is 79 years old. Actor Adrienne Barbeau (Maude) is 78 years old. ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is 74 years old. Air Supply vocalist Graham Russell is 73. .38 Special and Van Zant vocalist Donnie Van Zant is 71. Actor Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless) is 70 years old. Actor Hugh Laurie (House) is 64 years old. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (The Dr. Oz Show) is 63 years old. Expose singer Gioia Bruno is 60 years old. Tonic’s bassist Dan Lavery is 57. Country singer Bruce Robison is 57 years old. Actor Clare Carey (Jericho, Coach) is 56 years old. Actor Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) is 54 years old. Bassist Smilin Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 54 years old. Actor Lenny Jacobson (Nurse Jackie) is 49 years old. Third Day bassist Tai Anderson is 47 years old. Actor Joshua Jackson (Fringe, Dawsons Creek) is 45 years old. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 37 years old.

June 12: Disney composer Richard Sherman turns 95. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 82 years old. Singer Roy Harper is 82 years old. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (The District) is 74 years old. Actress Sonia Manzano (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 73 years old. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 72 years old. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 71 years old. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 70 years old. Actor Timothy Busfield is 66 years old. Singer Meredith Brooks is 65 years old. Actress Jenilee Harrison (Dallas, Threes Company) is 65. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 64 years old. Actor John Enos (Days of Our Lives, Young and the Restless) is 61. Whodini rapper Grandmaster Dee is 61. Eamonn Walker (Chicago Fire, Cadillac Records) is 61 years old. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 54 years old. Actor Rick Hoffman (Suits) is 53 years old. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (Roadies, Saturday Night Live) is 51. Actor Jason Mewes (Clerk) is 49 years old. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 46. Actor Timothy Simons (Veep) is 45 years old. Actor Wil Horneff (The Yearling) is 44 years old. Singer Robyn is 44 years old. Singer-guitarist John Gourley from Portugal. The man is 42 years old. Actor Dave Franco (Fright Night, Neighbours) is 38 years old. Country singer Chris Young is 38 years old. Actor Luke Youngblood (Galavant) is 37 years old.

June 13: Actor Malcolm McDowell turns 80. Singer Dennis Locorriere (Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show) is 74. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (Mamma Mia!) is 72 years old. Actor Richard Thomas is 72 years old. Comedian Tim Allen is 70 years old. Actor Ally Sheedy is 61 years old. TV presenter Hannah Storm is 61 years old. Smash Mouth bassist Paul DeLisle turns 60. Singer David Gray is 55 years old. Five Star singer Deniece Pearson is 55. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 54 years old. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 54 years old. Weezer singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo is 53. Actor Steve-O (Jackass) is 49 years old. Actor Ethan Embry (Cant Hardly Wait, That Thing You Do!) is 45. Out) is 42 years old. Actress Sarah Schaub (Promised Land) is 40 years old. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 38 years old. Actor Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) is 37 years old. Actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 37. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass films) is 33 years old.

June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs turns 92. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 78 years old. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 77. Country Joe and the Fish guitarist Barry Melton is 76. Actor Will Patton is 69 years old. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 64. Culture Club singer Boy George is 62. Actor Traylor Howard (Monk, Two Guys And A Girl) is 57. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 55 years old. Actor Faizon Love (The Parent Hood) is 55 years old. Actor Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) is 55 years old. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (Blindspot) is 46 years old. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) is 45 years old. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful, Guiding Light) is 41 years old. Actor Torrance Coombs (Reign, The Tudors) is 40. Actor JR Martinez (All My Children) is 40 years old. Actor Kevin McHale (Glee) is 35 years old. Actor Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) is 34 years old. Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is 32 years old. Actor Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids) is 31 years old.

June 15: singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics turns 89. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 77 years old. Actor Simon Callow (Amadeus, Shakespeare in Love) is 74 years old. Air Supply singer Russell Hitchcock is 74. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 72 years old. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 69. Actor Jim Belushi is 69 years old. Actor Julie Hagerty (plane) is 68 years old. Actor Polly Draper (thirties) is 68 years old. Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis is 66. Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives) is 64 years old. Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield is 60. Actor Helen Hunt is 60 years old. River Road guitarist Tony Ardoin is 59. Actor Courteney Cox (Friends) is 59 years old. Lonestar guitarist Michael Britt is 57. Sixpence None The Richer drummer Rob Mitchell is 57. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 54 years old. Actor Leah Remini (King of Queens) is 53 years old. Actor Jake Busey (Starship Troopers) is 52 years old. Trombonist T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 51 years old. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, MD) is 50 years old. Actor Greg Vaughan (Days of Our Lives, General Hospital) is 50 years old. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (Twilight) is 48 years old. Alien Ant Farm vocalist Dryden Mitchell is 47. Former child actor Christopher Castile (Step By Step, Beethoven films) is 43. Good Charlotte guitarist Billy Martin is 42 years old. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (The Young and the Restless) is 42 years old. Imagine Dragons guitarist Wayne Sermon is 39. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 33 years old. Actor Sterling Jerins (The Conjuring films) is 19 years old.

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (The Crown, Doc Martin) turns 89. Actor Bill Cobbs is 89 years old. Country singer Billy Crash Craddock is 85. The singer Eddie Levert of the OJays is 81 years old. Actor Joan Van Ark is 80 years old. Actor Geoff Pierson ( Splitting Up Together, Designated Survivor) is 74 years old. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 73 years old. Singer Gino Vannelli is 71 years old. Actor Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne, Norm) is 68 years old. Actor Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) is 61 years old. Actor Danny Burstein (Boardwalk Empire) is 59 years old. Actor-model Jenny Shimizu is 56 years old. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TVs The Closer) is 55. NWA rapper MC Ren is 54 years old. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld) is 53 years old. Actor John Cho (2009’s Star Trek, Harold and Kumar) is 51. Actor Eddie Cibrian (Third Watch) is 50 years old. Actor Fred Koehler (Kate and Allie) is 48 years old. Actor China Shavers (Boston Public) is 46 years old. Actor Daniel Bruhl (Captain America: Civil War) is 45 years old. Actor Sibel Kekilli (Game of Thrones) is 43 years old. Actor Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue) is 41 years old. Actor Olivia Hack is 40 years old. American Idol finalist Diana DeGarmo is 36 years old. Hot Chelle Rae bassist Ian Keaggy is 36 years old. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 36 years old.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TVs Mission: Impossible) turns 91. Singer Barry Manilow is 80 years old. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 72 years old. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (Perfect Strangers) is 69 years old. Actor Jon Gries (Napoleon Dynamite) is 66 years old. Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 65 years old. Director Bobby Farrelly (Theres Something About Mary) is 65. Actor Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Wings, Ned and Stacy) is 63 years old. Actor Greg Kinnear is 60 years old. Actor Kami Cotler (The Waltons) is 58 years old. Actor Jason Patric is 57 years old. Color Me Badd singer Kevin Thornton is 54 years old. Actor-comedian Will Forte (Saturday Night Live) is 53 years old. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 52 years old. Actor Arthur Darvill (DCs Legends of Tomorrow) is 41. Actor Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) is 41. Actor Manish Dayal (The Resident) is 40 years old. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 40 years old. The Herculeez and Big Tyme actor-rapper is 40 years old. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 36 years old. Actor KJ Apa (Riverdale) is 26 years old.