HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Offers Sleek But Oddly Inert First EpisodeExBulletin

The big questions about HBO The idol weren’t quite answered by its super-stylish but oddly inert Sunday opener.
The series, starring Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who has gone through a mental health crisis and is seduced by a hipster club owner/self-help guru/cult leader played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye , has attracted savage reviews after two episodes presented at the Cannes Film Festival in France last month.
And one rolling stone expose suggesting tshow producers amplified nudity and sex to a disturbing degree, turning it into a toxic, male-oriented fantasy, has raised concerns about what story, exactly, The idol would say.
To be fair, there are moments in Sunday’s episode that seem close to that mark. In one scene, Depp’s character Jocelyn pleasures herself by choking; in another, after a friend told her Tesfaye’s character Tedros had a “rapist” vibe, the pop star said “I kinda like that about him.”
Of course, there can be women who feel that way about humiliation, pain, and sex. But it also feels a lot like the male gaze in action, what a room full of guys might think a woman’s reaction would be, rather than a choice that feels genuine.
A rarely subtle story
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is co-creator and executive producer of The idol — with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim while directing and writing the episodes. It is therefore not surprising that certain moments of The idol recall the torrid and sordid atmosphere EuphoriaTedros’ party scenes are so well evoked, including a sequence in Tedros’ club where he seduces Jocelyn to Madonna’s heart-pounding beat. like a virgin (The episode also features the pop star’s handlers comparing her to Britney Spears, in case viewers didn’t catch the incredibly obvious comparisons to unpredictable real-life blonde divas).
HBO
“Pop music is like the ultimate Trojan horse,” Tedros told Jocelyn, unleashing one of many lines of The idol that seem deep but aren’t.
What may be most surprising in The idolThe debut of , is how little happens in the first episode. The narrow scope of the action reveals a story stuck in a claustrophobic bubble, offering bursts of nudity and sex to distract from the little that actually happens onscreen.
It’s a show that forgoes subtlety, at least in the first episode. Jocelyn’s handlers, including Hank Azaria and Dan Levy, are as vulgar, trade-focused and oblivious to their client’s pain as you’d expect, even as they try to gauge how she’ll react to the news that an explicitly sexual image of her is public and trending on Twitter.
(Her final reaction is so jaded it doesn’t make much sense, especially when she later wonders if her new single is so flattering it makes her look bad. Isn’t revenge porn worse, especially for a pop superstar?).
Each scene laboriously unrolls bits of backstory. Jocelyn is aiming for a comeback after what is described as a “nervous breakdown”, possibly brought on by the death of her mother. But the pop star hates the new single her masters are pushing, feels drained and unenthusiastic about her work, and is ripe to be seduced by a dangerous man her assistant/best friend derisively calls “tailed club guy. rat”.
Some may focus on the oddly erotic scene that closes the first episode, where Tedros covers Jocelyn’s head with his robe, pulls out a knife, and pokes a hole where her mouth is (like I said, this show isn’t is not subtle). But this moment feels so cartoonishly provocative, that criticizing it feels like playing into the producers’ hands to publicize the show by focusing on a moment that’s mostly undermined by clumsy storytelling.
Bigger unanswered concerns
Yet the larger concerns about The idol whether it’s an exploitative male fantasy cast as a tale of empowerment, or an ode to power, wealth and fame masquerading as a critique of it is hard to judge from the first episode. Simply put, not enough is happening to really know where this story is headed just yet.
What stands out: The inventive and surprising storytelling that made Euphoria so special is not found here. And it will take a healthy dose of that small-screen magic to salvage the next five episodes of this all-too-predictable story.
