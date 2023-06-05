Bollywood’s iconic mother Sulochana Latkar buried with state honors





Image source: TWITTER Sulochana Latkar buried with state honors Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar has died aged 94 and has been laid to rest with state honors. His final rites were performed at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar. She received full state honors wrapped in the tricolor. In accordance with state funeral protocols, Sulochana’s body was draped in the tricolor at his residence in Dadar, before being moved to Shivaji Park Cemetery. Full state honors were bestowed, including a police gun salute. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where she died of a prolonged age-related illness. She leaves behind more than 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films to her credit. Sulochana was particularly renowned for her portrayal of warm and nurturing motherly characters. Her family also released an official statement and confirmed that Sulochana had breathed her last after a long illness. His final rites will take place tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar. Sulochana started her career in the 1940s and went on to star in over 250 films. Some of Latkar’s notable films are “Sasurvas”, “Vahinichya Bangdya” and “Dhakti Jau” in Marathi and “Aaye Din Bahar Ke”, “Gora Aur Kala”, “Devar”, “Talaash” and “Azaad”, in Hindi . In Bollywood, the actor widely played the on-screen mother to stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s including Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. She has acted in Hindi hits such as “Heera”, “Reshma Aur Shera”, “Jaani Dushman”, “Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai”, “Jhonny Mera Naam”, “Kati Patang”, Mere Jeevan Saathi” , “Prem Nagar Latkar was honored with Padma Shri in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar. Sulochana started her career in Marathi films and became very popular due to her leading roles in films like Sasurvas, Meeth Bhakar, Sangte Aika and Dhakti Jaoo among others. Other films such as Sasu Varchadh Javai, Sadhi Manse and Maratha Tituka Melvava feature some of his best works. She ventured into Hindi cinema in the 1940s and 50s and starred in heroes like Prithviraj Kapoor and Ashok Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the actor. The death of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works, he said. Her significant contributions to Marathi cinema were recognized in 2003 when she received the Chitra Bhushan award instituted by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal, commemorating the birth anniversary of Baburao Painter, a founding figure of modern Marathi cinema. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryans Made His Directorial Debut With Ranbir Kapoor Cameo; Details Also Read:Night Manager Part 2 Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Set to Defeat Anil Kapoor | VIDEO Latest entertainment news

