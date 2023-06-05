‘Chicago PD’ actor shares more photos from vacation in the UK with his girlfriend





Patrick John Fluger continues to provide fans with updates as it travels to the UK Actor is making the most of his break from filming an NBC drama Chicago PDwhich will resume with new episodes this fall where he plays intelligence officer Adam Ruzek. A few days ago, the 39-year-old shared a photo gallery from the trip, which saw him visiting pubs and parks. Related: Chicago PD actor shares vacation photos in London But in his latest update, shared on June 4, Flueger focused on one attraction in particular: Stonehengea prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire made up of horizontal and vertical stones that were apparently part of a sacred landscape and whose purpose remains a mystery. Stonehenge!!!! Swipe for real progress from joyguys I like me a little history. It’s my favorite fucking thing. I’ve been obsessed with Stonehenge since I was little. I finally saw it in real life DUDES! #PaddyAndReemsKingUKongAdventureFlueger captioned the photo series, which saw him with his girlfriend, actress and model Reem Amarawho he has been dating since 2019, posing and smiling towards the camera. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton, seemed to understand how important the visit was to her co-star, commenting with three heart-eye emojis. His former co-star, Elias Koteas (who played Alvin Olinsky), commented, Living the Dream. Woohoo. So happy for you Paddy. Great haircut too, one fan wrote referencing the actors buzz cut that likely happened once he wrapped filming season 10 of the crime drama, as another noted. , the break treats you well! A third fan agreed it was a great place to visit, but noted it was even better during the summer solstice, which makes sense as the now-ruined monument is aligned towards sunrise at the solstice of summer. As for where the actor and his other half chose to stay during their trip, the actor revealed it was at the best BnB ever,” noting that The Old Rectory Somerset allowed him to wake up every day with real laughter. The story continues Caroline leads a joyous and magical ship. I have never been to a place that can only be described as fancy. This is this place. If you’re in the area, do yourself a favor and stay here, he wrote. Following, ‘Chicago PD’ Actor Patrick Flueger Shares His Return to His Teenage Years and Looks Unrecognizable

