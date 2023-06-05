Josh Turner, Elle King among the artists coming to the Appalachian Fair | WJHL





GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair is only a few months away and organizers have announced the talent that will take the stage. Monday morning, the organizers of the 97th Foire des Appalaches held a media day to unveil the program. The fair will be held from August 21 to 26 at the Appalaches exhibition center in Gray. Family of store clerk killed in robbery speak out, ask for help in locating and identifying suspects

Below you will find a schedule of the artists who will take the stage each evening: Monday, August 21 – Zach Williams

Tuesday, August 22 – Joe Nichols

Wednesday, August 23 – Scotty McCreery

Thursday August 24 – Chayce Beckham and Travis Denning

Friday, August 25 – Josh Turner

Saturday, August 26 – Elle King Zach Williams is a contemporary Christian artist with multiple Grammys known for songs like “Chainbreaker” and “There Was Jesus.” Nichols is a country artist known for her 2000s hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off.” Scotty McCreery, country artist and winner of season 10 of American Idol, will also be back. McCreery’s most recent hits include “Five More Minutes”, “It Matters to Her” and “You Time”. New York-bound plane from Elizabethton crashes in Virginia

As the fair explores introducing a ‘new country’, organizers have made arrangements for Chayce Beckham and Travis Denning. Beckham won season 19 of American Idol and released the album and song “23” in 2021. Denning is best known for songs like “After a Few” and “Dirt Road Down.” Josh Turner will be back at the fair Friday night. Turner’s hits include “Your Man”, “Would You Go With Me”, “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train”. On Saturday night, Elle King will make her Appalachian Fair debut. King’s biggest hit is “Ex’s & Oh’s” and also joined Miranda Lambert on the hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”. In 2023, the theme of the fair will be “Local traditions”. You can watch the full announcement in the video above. Organizers discussed schedules, ticket prices and rides in addition to upcoming performances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/live-organizers-announce-entertainment-and-event-lineup-for-appalachian-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos