Singer Jonita Gandhi explains how her Canadian upbringing helped her break into Bollywood
By Ashna Shah. Published:
Bollywood singer Jonita Gandhi, who headlined Toronto’s DesiFest over the weekend, told ET Canada how growing up in a multicultural area near Toronto paved the way for her career in music. industry.
Gandhi also shared how listening to Bollywood music in an Indian home helped her understand the industry.
“I think when I was really young that was kind of the gold standard for me of what I wanted to be in music. That’s kind of all I knew growing up,” Gandhi told Morgan Hoffman.
“Ironically, growing up in Canada, I grew up in a house where we listened to a lot of Bollywood music and a lot of Indian artists played in the house. And there’s this actress in Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit, and I was in love with her, all her songs. I used to think she was singing her own songs, but that wasn’t the case. At the beginning, I wanted to become her, basically and dance. And then I realized, okay, singing is also a whole thing,” she continues.
Gandhi also shared that her father persuaded her to rehearse more and was very supportive. She added, “People sing for these actors backstage. And then and my father comes from a musical background. He used to play in his band in college and everything, though he was an engineer. So once he knew I was a little turned on by the music, he really pushed me to rehearse and work on my skills, and I think that’s a big reason why I have done. And from there, every day, I put more and more time into it. I realized, Oh, I can do this full time, and then here I am.
Gandhi once auditioned for “Canadian Idol” and didn’t make it past. About it, she said, “I think something like that is normal. I realized that rejection and missed opportunities are part of the rollercoaster – When you’re in an industry like this, when you’re chasing your dreams, when you’re doing something a little unconventional. So, I just took it in my stride and (thought) I’m going to meet them one day and say, “Well, look where I am now.”
Jonita Gandhi also spoke about his “stamp of approval” from popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. “Once I did this tour and one time, I felt like I kind of got this stamp of approval from this artist named Sonu Nigam. I was like, ‘You know what? S ‘he thinks I’m good enough to sing on his show, maybe I should go to India and see what happens. So that’s when I was like, I sort of so mustered the courage.
Gandhi says she was “discovered” by Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. When asked what it was like to receive a phone call from the legendary Indian composer, she replied, “It was weird. I think I got a text from (the team) and it sounded vaguely fishy. They didn’t even sign. They just wrote. ‘Hi. You are required for registration in Chennai (a city in southern India).’ And I was like, okay, but I had kind of warned that someone had given my number to their office.
“The Breakup Song”, “Mental Manadhil”, “Chellama” and “Arabic Kuthu” are some of Jonita’s best-known songs.
She also has a large following on YouTube. The title track of “Chennai Express” served as the vocal debut in 2013.
