With DeAndre Hopkins gone, it’s time for Hollywood Brown to step up for the Cardinals

Eric Williams NFC West Writer

Despite what new Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has said publicly, DeAndre Hopkins was probably always expected to play elsewhere in 2023. Arizona finally released Hopkins last week after failing to find a business partner, giving the veteran receiver the ability to play wherever he wants for the upcoming season.

Hopkins, who turns 31 on Tuesday, was expected to earn $19.45 million for the upcoming season, which would make it harder for the Cardinals to move him to another team.

Who will DeAndre Hopkins dress for next after the Cardinals exit?

The Cardinals are now tasked with figuring out how to replace Hopkins’ 221 receptions for 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons.

While Hopkins provided some memorable moments during his time in Arizona, his availability was spotty. He missed eight games during the 2021 season, including his team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring issue and an MCL knee injury that required offseason surgery.

Hopkins was suspended the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and sat out the final two games of last season due to a knee problem. .

Gannon said it would be a group effort to fill the void.

“I’m not really looking to replace D-Hop,” Gannon told reporters recently. “What I’m looking for is that we play winning football together as a team. It’s not just the receiver room. It’s the tight ends group, the O-line room, the quarterbacks group, the running group, the defence, special teams, kicking. Football is never about one guy. It never has been or never will be. And we all have to do our part.

While one person is unlikely to replace Hopkins’ unique leadership, production and skill set, Marchioness “Hollywood” Brown is the next man to step into the No. 1 receiver role for the Cardinals.

A teammate of Kyler Murray and a good friend in Oklahoma, Brown came to the Cardinals last year in a draft-day trade. The fast receiver had an up-and-down first inning with the team, totaling 67 catches for 709 receiving yards and three scores. He missed five games with a foot injury and his 10.6 receiving yards were the worst of his career.

At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, the 26-year-old Brown lacks Hopkins’ ability to win contested holds, especially in the red zone. But Brown can stretch the field with his elite speed, and he should be better at creating pieces plays for Arizona’s offense if he’s fully healthy.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract and slated to earn $13.4 million in total compensation, Brown should be properly motivated to put on the type of production expected of a No. 1 receiver, showing he deserves a new contract with the Cardinals or elsewhere.

One of the reasons Brown sought a trade to the Baltimore Ravens was to find an offense that targeted wide receivers more. He should have that opportunity this year.

By releasing Hopkins before the June 1 deadline, the Cardinals absorbed a dead cap of $22.6 million on the 2023 books. The Cardinals are expected to have $46 million in salary cap space in 2024, which which would give them the opportunity to retain a potential founding player like Brown.

Another way for Arizona to fill the void of Hopkins’ absence is to create offensive balance by running the football more. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing worked as quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns last season. With running back duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns finished 6th in the NFL rushing with 2,460 yards. The Cardinals were No. 22 rushing last year, rushing for 1,873 yards.

“We saw a Cleveland movie with Chubb and Hunt,” Arizona frontman James Conner said. “They’re talented guys, but it’s exciting to see the film and see these guys get some of those lanes, sometimes going 10-15 yards down the field untouched. So yeah, that’s exciting. I think I’m a talented fullback, and it’s going to be a big year.”

Arizona doesn’t have much size among the team’s top three wide receivers: Rondale Moore (5-foot-7, 180), Greg Dortch (5-foot-7, 175) and Brown. But one receiver who could bring some of the physical tools Hopkins has on the outside is Michael Wilson, the Stanford team’s third-round pick.

At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Wilson is a strong, big receiver who can earn “fighting catches” at the catch point. At the NFL Combine, Wilson ran a 4.58 40, posted a vertical leap of 37 inches and bench pressed 225 pounds 23 times.

He also had an impressive week in the Senior Bowl. However, Wilson dropped out in the third round because he was struggling to stay healthy at Stanford, missing a lot of time due to injury.

“Obviously they brought me here to have an impact in some way,” Wilson said during his introductory press conference. “If it’s being a starting receiver, that’s great. If it’s being a special teams guy, that’s great. If it’s being a backup receiver, a special teams guy in a role… Gunner, whatever role I carve out for myself is going to be completely dependent on what I do on the training ground and how I behave in the boardroom.”

Whether it’s giving the ball to Brown, handing the ball to Conner, or Wilson earning touches, Arizona’s offense will look very different with Hopkins no longer on the roster.

“We’re talking with our guys: If you carve out a role for yourself, we’ll use you in that role,” Gannon said.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

