Variety Intelligence platform expands with daily newsletter and other special reports





A new daily newsletter launched on Monday as part of an extension of Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+), a digital subscription tier of the Variety site dedicated to thought leadership on the media sector. The new offering, dubbed VIP+ Vitals, represents a lower-cost option to access part of the existing VIP+ product, now known as VIP+ Premium. More Variety Every weekday morning, VIP+ Vitals subscribers will receive a newsletter in their inbox with insights and actionable data for media industry professionals. Each day’s edition will focus on a different theme that comes up every week: Monday: Media and Money: The financial side of media, with analysis of media and technology stocks, mergers and acquisitions, debt, consumer spending, advertising, and more. Tuesday: Dare to Stream: Dive into the business of video and audio streaming, from Netflix to Spotify, plus associated industries like CTV and podcasts Wednesday: Film & TV: The focus is on traditional showbiz mainstays and related trends, including box office, exposure, cord-cutting, sports and cutting-edge television. Thursday: Media Innovation: emerging trends changing the media industry, including artificial intelligence, Web3, the creator economy and virtual reality. Friday: Free for all Friday: A wide range of topics are constantly rotating, including video games, music, live entertainment, theme parks, regulations and digital publishing. The existing VIP+ Premium service will expand to offer both the new newsletter and a growing library of special reports at no additional cost to new or current subscribers (all VIP+ rates are visible here). Additionally, each new VIP+ Premium special report is now available for purchase a la carte, along with an increasing number of previous reports. VIP+ has also started to double the production of special reports that are part of the VIP+ Premium package, from 12 to 24 per year. The story continues The main mission of VIP+ has remained the same since we launched in April 2020: helping industry professionals do business by complementing their Variety news experience with deep dives into the industry’s most important topics, said Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst at VIP+. We now provide more products filled with analysis and charts than ever before, at additional prices. Each day’s coverage will be led by a different VIP+ analyst, including new recruit Audrey Schomer, who joins VIP+ after stints at Barclays, eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence to lead the Media Innovation newsletter, among other responsibilities. The VIP+ team includes six senior analysts who operate as a separate team from the Variety newsroom, although the two divisions often collaborate to share information and ideas. VIP+ Vitals, which can be enjoyed on variety.com/vip-vitals, will be available for purchase on an annual or monthly basis with a discount of more than 50% compared to the VIP+ Premium offer. The first bulletin, published on June 5, can be sampled here. At a time of profound disruption for the media industry, VIP+ delivers forward-thinking thought leadership on a wide range of topics in provocative and timely commentary, interactive webinars, and data-driven datasets and white papers. Recent coverage has focused on the impact of the writers’ strike, the rise of generative AI, and video streaming industries pivoting to advertising. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

