Dubai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has fun in the pool with his sister Khushi and his father Boney Kapoor – News





The actress recently wrapped filming for her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao By CT office Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:12 PM Last update: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:19 PM Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor spends quality time with his sister, Khushi and their father, producer Boney Kapoor in Dubai. In the photo shared on Instagram, Boney Kapoor poses with his daughters at Atlantis The Royal Dubai. It’s their time by the pool. The producer, in the caption, wrote: My water babies after a good swim at the bottom of the Royal Atlantis Dubai pool. For Anshula Kapoor, he added, Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere. Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are Boneys’ children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Boney Kapoor also shared a poolside photo on Instagram Stories with Khushi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently announced that she has finished filming her upcoming sports drama. Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the film sets with an elaborate note. Expressing her gratitude, Janhvi wrote, 2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now that we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi, I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we’ve all given more to this movie than we even thought possible. But I feel a bit empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like I’ve been to war and back, and I’ve seen so many heroes in action. For its director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor said, Sharan Sharma, you made sure no matter how hard things got, none of us compromised on our pursuit of excellence. Burdened by the stresses of the world, always pushing, never settling. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a special message for her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The actor said she was so lucky to have worked with Rajkummar. Janhvi Kapoor also has a movie with Jr NTR in the works. The film titled Cattle is directed by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will mark his Bollywood debut with The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. READ ALSO :

