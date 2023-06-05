No Americans Like James Bond Demands From Former 007 Actor’s Son





The son of an old james bond The actor gave his opinion that the legendary spy should only be played by an English actor. As one of the most successful film franchises in the world, the James Bond film series has grossed over $7.8 billion worldwide across 25 different films, with the first installment being in 1962. Dr. No and the most recent being that of 2021 no time to die. The latter was Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Agent 007, and his departure has led to speculation over who might be cast in the next role. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Geoffrey “Jaffa” Moore, son of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond from 1973 to 1985, felt the next actor should be English, like the character. In an exclusive interview with an English newspaper The Expresshe claimed it was “ridiculous to hire an American.” Read the musician’s comments below: “I mean, there’s a lot of talent there, but it has to be English. It’s ridiculous to think of Bond as an American. You know, even if he has a perfect accent, he must be British. It’s an English franchise.” Who might be in the running for the next link? While an American actor playing Bond would seem highly unlikely for such an iconic English role, it’s important to note that only two Englishmen have ever portrayed him in the franchise, Craig and Moore. The other Bond actors from the Eon series are Sean Connery, a Scot, Roger Lazenby, an Australian, Timothy Dalton, a Welshman, and Pierce Brosnan, an Irishman. Therefore, there is certainly precedent for James Bond being played by someone who is not English. Related: 10 Times James Bond Almost Cast An American Actor As 007 The search for Craig’s Bond successor has received a lot of media attention, although the process will be slow. It should be noted that Eon coveted Brosnan for the role for several years and was willing to wait to ensure he got the right actor for the role; a similar approach could occur here. Some of the popular names mentioned for the next James Bond are former Superman actor Henry Cavill, James Norton, Tom Hardy and Kick ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. There have even been rumors that a woman could play the role, although that seems unlikely. While there hasn’t been a final casting decision yet, it remains likely that the next actor to play Bond will indeed be an Englishman, and rumors are backing it. It’s a big decision for the future of the franchise, and whoever plays next, they’ll have some big shoes to fill after Craig’s 15-year stint in the role. The popularity and box office success of the James Bond franchise has shown no signs of waning in recent years, but choosing the next 007 wisely will be key to ensuring even greater longevity. Source: The Express

