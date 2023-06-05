What this means for the writers’ strike

Writers protest outside Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California as the Writers Guild of America goes on strike, May 2, 2023.

Hollywood producers have reached a tentative deal with film and TV directors, but that doesn’t mean we should expect sudden resolutions to the writers’ strike or talks with the actors’ union.

On Sunday, the Directors Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers tentatively agreed to a three-year deal that would provide the 19,000-member union with pay and benefits gains, salary residual increases global streaming and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

The DGA contract is due to expire on June 30. The guild will submit the proposal to its members on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America is entering the second month of its strike. Similarly, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are poised to authorize a possible strike if negotiations turn sour. Those talks begin on Wednesday.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, shutting down dozens of TV and film productions as talks stalled with producers.

Already netflix postponed the start of production on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” Warner Bros.’ Discovery ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night’ has closed its writers room, and disney and Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade” suspended production.

During the last writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008, which lasted 100 days, a studio agreement with the DGA prompted writers to return to the negotiating table. That may not be the case this time around, however.

“We commend the DGA Bargaining Committee for securing an agreement which it is recommending to its National Board for approval and will likely then send to its membership for ratification,” the Bargaining Committee wrote on Sunday. of the WGA in a note to members.

The committee said it would not comment on the points of agreement in the new DGA contract and noted that its negotiating positions remained the same.

“Last week, we emailed how the AMPTP divide and conquer strategy won’t work this time around,” the memo reads. “The AMPTP will not be able to negotiate a deal for writers with anyone but us.”

The committee also said it stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they complete their vote to authorize a strike on Monday.

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The WGA memo echoes comments made by WGA negotiator Chris Keyser on Friday when he provided a public update a month after the strike began by YouTube.

“Any deal that gets this city back to work goes straight through the WGA, and there’s no way around that,” he said.

Keyser also said the WGA strike has already “been very effective in inflicting pain on businesses”, noting that the work suspension, coupled with the public picketing, demonstrated the guild’s determination to secure “the contract we deserve”.