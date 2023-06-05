Entertainment
What this means for the writers’ strike
Writers protest outside Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California as the Writers Guild of America goes on strike, May 2, 2023.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
Hollywood producers have reached a tentative deal with film and TV directors, but that doesn’t mean we should expect sudden resolutions to the writers’ strike or talks with the actors’ union.
On Sunday, the Directors Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers tentatively agreed to a three-year deal that would provide the 19,000-member union with pay and benefits gains, salary residual increases global streaming and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.
The DGA contract is due to expire on June 30. The guild will submit the proposal to its members on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America is entering the second month of its strike. Similarly, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are poised to authorize a possible strike if negotiations turn sour. Those talks begin on Wednesday.
The WGA has been on strike since May 2, shutting down dozens of TV and film productions as talks stalled with producers.
Already netflix postponed the start of production on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” Warner Bros.’ Discovery ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night’ has closed its writers room, and disney and Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade” suspended production.
During the last writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008, which lasted 100 days, a studio agreement with the DGA prompted writers to return to the negotiating table. That may not be the case this time around, however.
“We commend the DGA Bargaining Committee for securing an agreement which it is recommending to its National Board for approval and will likely then send to its membership for ratification,” the Bargaining Committee wrote on Sunday. of the WGA in a note to members.
The committee said it would not comment on the points of agreement in the new DGA contract and noted that its negotiating positions remained the same.
“Last week, we emailed how the AMPTP divide and conquer strategy won’t work this time around,” the memo reads. “The AMPTP will not be able to negotiate a deal for writers with anyone but us.”
The committee also said it stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they complete their vote to authorize a strike on Monday.
Representatives for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The WGA memo echoes comments made by WGA negotiator Chris Keyser on Friday when he provided a public update a month after the strike began by YouTube.
“Any deal that gets this city back to work goes straight through the WGA, and there’s no way around that,” he said.
Keyser also said the WGA strike has already “been very effective in inflicting pain on businesses”, noting that the work suspension, coupled with the public picketing, demonstrated the guild’s determination to secure “the contract we deserve”.
The battle of the AI
In the DGA deal, administrators secured salary increases starting at 5% in the first year, an increase in streaming residuals and a guarantee that artificial intelligence could not replace the functions performed by members.
AI has been a major concern for writers’ and actors’ guilds, who see their jobs as particularly vulnerable to this new technology.
The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are both seeking protections against the use of AI in their negotiations, in addition to increased compensation for streaming content. The WGA is also seeking a minimum level of staffing for television writers’ rooms and more competitive minimum payouts for work.
The WGA is less worried about being replaced by AI systems and more concerned about production companies exploiting these technological tools to cut writers’ salaries.
SAG-AFTRA has recognized that AI technology can have its benefits in the industry, but wants to ensure that any use of AI to replicate an actor or create a new performance is done with consent and permission. actor payment. The guild has similar guardrails when it comes to capturing computer-generated images.
Already, some artists, like James Earl Jones, have already agreed to have their voices cloned for use after their death. Jones, 91, voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and sought to step down from the role. Jones was compensated and technology was used to bring Vader’s iconic voice to Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
The Actors Guild has also openly stated that its negotiations benefit all of its members, not just the big stars. Health coverage, compensation and residuals are at the heart of the concerns of tens of thousands of active players.
SAG-AFTRA’s vote for strike authorization ends Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal is a member of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/05/directors-guild-deal-writers-strike.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where can I watch Love Island UK 2023: on which channels?
- What this means for the writers’ strike
- A fashion statement or the inevitable consequence of being Kanye West’s wife?
- Air Force AI leader Eileen Vidrin is ‘focusing on lasers’ to drive innovation
- Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Brazil names two more suspects in deaths of British journalist and indigenous expert
- Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani army of trying to destroy his party
- Donald Trump lawyers meet with justice officials as charging decision nears in Mar-a-Lago – Twin Cities case
- SEC Sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao for US Securities Violation
- No Americans Like James Bond Demands From Former 007 Actor’s Son
- Women’s tennis trio earns All-America honors
- Google Pixel Watch returns to lowest price
- European Commission and WHO launch landmark digital health initiative to strengthen global health security