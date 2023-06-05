Actor Anil Kapoor on fighting ageism in Bollywood and Hollywood in his own style

Indian actor Anil Kapoor, 66, is one of Bollywood’s best-retained talents. The proof was there when we caught up with him in his Dubai hotel suite over the weekend: his perfectly fluffy, voluminous hair that simply defied gravity. The adage “not a hair moved” rang awfully true in this case.

It’s a kind of profession where you have to look good. It’s very, very aging, Kapoor said in an exclusive interview. But he said those sobering words about the age-centric culture in show business around the world without an ounce of malice or cynicism.

It’s all about youth and your youth, your beauty or your beauty. So to be relevant for more than four decades takes a lot of hard work. It’s not easy, he added.

Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied/Bobby Sahotra



Kapoor, who effortlessly straddles Bollywood and Hollywood, often recounts her constant quest to stay fit and young. If anything, Kapoor — now a grandfather after daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a boy — seems to have cracked the code to staying forever young and learned to use those unrealistic beauty and body standards to its advantage.

During his weekend in Dubai, where he was promoting a new hair transplant unit named Assure Clinic, Kapoor sported a perfect Elvis Presley-esque pompadour haircut. But is it the result of an elegant hair transplant?

Kapoor clarifies, no, what you see is all my own hair. My father who is no longer and my mother were both blessed with beautiful hair. My mother, who is now 86-87, still has beautiful hair. I therefore represent the type of hair that everyone can aspire to if they undergo a hair transplant.

Although it may seem counterintuitive to appeal to a celebrity who claims to have never had a hair transplant, Kapoor confidently says he is selling the lofty dream. We tell you that you can have hair like mine Even today people ask me if my hair is real or fake or the product of a hair transplant. I even made them pull my hair to show them it was real, Kapoor said with a laugh.

Kapoor, with a strong body of work including blockbusters and web series in Bollywood and Hollywood, has a simple theory about being a timeless, timeless talent. I feel blessed and I feel grateful every day. And that’s the reason why I preserve everything [body, hair, face, mind] because I feel that God has given me so much. So many people have seen me in so many movies and appreciated my work. I want to do my best for those who gave me so much love.

However, Kapoor points out that being relevant in the entertainment world isn’t easy. I’m a constant work in progress and I continue to work on my acting craft both internally and externally, trying to adapt,” Kapoor said. He remains constantly aware that there are many others who are fitter and better than him.

I look up to them and learn from them,” Kapoor said, adding that his physical trainer is like his own family. He is often seen traveling with an entourage of yoga instructors and fitness coaches during movie shoots.

Anil Kapoor straddled Hollywood and Bollywood movies

Image Credit: Supplied



Kapoor’s tireless dedication has paid off as he continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood and beyond. In a career spanning over four decades, he has shown his versatility in numerous Bollywood films of various genres. In Hollywood, his projects including Slumdog Millionaire (which won eight Oscars in 2008), Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol (2011), and the more recent web series with Jeremy Renner, Rennervations, have solidified his status as an icon who constantly reinvents the wheel. .

His portrayal of the stylish international arms dealer, Shelly Rungta, in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager remains one of the most viewed web series of all time, with its own fan base. Kapoor calls it the Pathaan of web shows, alluding to the 2023 blockbuster Shah Rukh Khans which boosted Bollywood’s box office.

The highly anticipated second part of The Night Manager, also starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and Shobhita Dhulipala, will be released on June 30.

A photo of Anil Kapoor in ‘The Night Manager’

Image credit: IMdB



Reflecting on his enduring success and endurance, Kapoor shares his secret. Remember, you can’t start your journey in this realm thinking about red carpets, festivals, and how your movie will do at the box office. You just have to do your job to the best of your abilities and let the movie work its magic Once you release a movie into the universe, you just have to wait for a director or filmmaker who will will hire for an acting job that you’ll be passionate about, Kapoor says.

His turns in Hollywood blockbusters like Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and the English-language series 24 happened organically.

Sometimes I feel like I’m lucky, he says. Kapoor feels lucky that Hollywood hasn’t cast him in typical clichéd Indian roles. He played an Iranian president in the American drama 24 who studied at an international college.

It was a refreshing change for me. In Slumdog Millionaire, I portrayed a charismatic host. Intriguing roles have come to me in Hollywood, Kapoor said. He thinks his foray into Hollywood helped him embrace unique personas.

Anil Kapoor (left) with Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner for ‘Rennervations’



When it comes to Bollywood, her favorite role in her career is from her comedy No Entry.

I played a character who is afraid of his wife, and it just came naturally to me,” Kapoor said with a hearty laugh.

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently posted about their 39th wedding anniversary and appear to be a student couple in Bollywood.



While we have to give him credit for being disarmingly honest, he’s equally open about how boring he was seen early in his career.

I was too disciplined and professional. I slept on time and got to my film sets on time. I didn’t have a star fit. At that time, I was considered boring because they could only discuss my work. But now my style of discipline has become almost elegant and sexy. So I think I’m reaping the fruits of what I’ve sown in the past. The harvest looks good.

He is currently in his fifth decade in Bollywood and hopes every year counts.

My father made movies and he had to start from scratch. He was assistant director then producer. We went through a lot of hardship making movies. But I’ve seen ups and downs, and I’ve seen it all.