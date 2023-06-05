Job offer at abc-13, a Disney-owned local television station in Houston





KTRK-TV, Disney’s television station located in Houston, TX, is seeking an aggressive, driven and dedicated News Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily newscast. Our newsletter producer must create complex, captivating and interesting newsletters in a highly competitive and high pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage these platforms for stories. Producers need to work well with presenters, reporters, editors, writers, directors, and graphic designers. Candidates for this position should have a passion for production and aspire to leadership positions later in their career. Responsibilities: Create daily newscasts and manage all aspects of broadcasting Presenting story ideas on a daily basis Communicate well with others in the newsroom when creating shows Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day Write clear and compelling broadcast copy Execute last minute changes in high pressure situations Basic qualities: The ideal candidate should have prominent production experience at a local news station Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure and work in a fast-paced, fast-paced environment Detail oriented with strong editorial and production skills Excellent verbal and written communication skills Must be flexible with work schedules (late night, nights. weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change. Education required: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience Preferred education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field About ABC-owned television stations: Comprised of the company’s international business units and various direct-to-consumer services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world. About The Walt Disney Company: The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a diversified international family entertainment and media company with the following business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products and Media interactive. From its humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of family. Disney stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests in every corner of the globe. With operations in over 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences enjoyed both universally and locally. This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, part of a company we call ABC Owned TV Stations. KTRK Television, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a corporate culture where everyone’s ideas and decisions help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world. To be considered, all interested applicants should apply at disneycareers.com. Job ID 10050692

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc13.com/careers/newscast-producer/13348034/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos