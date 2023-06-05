12 Bollywood divas who became mothers before they turned 30, from Alia Bhatt to Neetu Kapoor

Being a mother is the best job for a woman. From the special feeling of a new life growing inside them, to focusing the world around them solely on their child, mothers experience the most unique journey of all time. However, motherhood also comes with a lot of responsibilities and the ability to multi-task and manage multiple things together. The best example of moms balancing two totally different worlds is our B-town actresses, who find ways to engage in the perfect balance between work and home. Well, take a look at some of these brilliant actresses who chose to become moms quite early in life.

#1. Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter, Raha Kapoor at 29

Powerhouse of energy and current youthful sensation, Alia Bhatt broke many hearts when she married her beau and longtime actor, Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. And a few months after their marriage, the couple announced their first pregnancy. Subsequently, in November 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor into their lives. For the uninformed, Alia became a mother at 29.

#2. Bhagyashree welcomed his son, Abhimanyu Dassani at 22

One of the most talented actresses of her generation, Bhagyashree was seen as the next big thing in Bollywood after her stellar success in film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. Sadly, she chose to bid farewell to her illustrious career after marrying her longtime beau, Himalaya Dassani in 1990. She gave birth to her son, Abhimanyu Dassani a year later when she was unborn. only 22 years old.

#3. Dimple Kapadia welcomed his daughter, Twinkle Khanna at the age of 17

Dimple Kapadia followed her heart when she married the biggest superstar of her generation, Rajesh Khanna in 1973. Incidentally, she had always been an avid fan of his work, and so marrying him was nothing less than a dream come true for the actress. . A year later, Dimple gave birth to their daughter, Twinkle Khanna, when she was 17.

#4. Sarika welcomed her daughter, Shruti Haasan at the age of 26

Sarika and Kamal Haasan caused a media sensation in the 80s when the duo decided to remain a couple before marriage. However, it was in 1986 that the couple welcomed their daughter, Shruti out of wedlock. Sarika was 26 at the time. After the birth of their daughter, the duo ceremonially married in 1988.

#5. Babita welcomed her daughter, Karisma Kapoor at the age of 26

A Bollywood diva of Sindhi and British descent, Babita bid farewell to the glamorous world upon entering the powerful Kapoor family with her marriage to Randhir Kapoor. They were ceremonially married in 1971, when Babita was at the peak of her career. Moving on to household responsibilities, Babita gave birth to her daughter, Karisma Kapoor in 1976, when she was 26.

#6. Sharmila Tagore welcomed her son, Saif Ali Khan, at the age of 25

Sharmila Tagore got married in 1969 to her dream man and prominent cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. nikah, the actress even converted her faith to Islam and changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana. A year later, at the age of 25, Sharmila gave birth to her son, Saif Ali Khan.

#7. Nutan welcomed his son, Mohnish Bahl to the AGM

Legendary actress, the late Nutan had created a scintillating presence of herself on celluloid. Her ethereal beauty and unparalleled acting skills had her fans’ hearts turning pale in no time. In her personal life, she married naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Rajnish Bahl in 1959. The duo welcomed their son, Mohnish Behl a year later when Nutan was 25.

#8. Twinkle Khanna welcomed his son, Aarav Bhatia at the age of 29

the OG kiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar fell in love with the gorgeous diva of her time, Twinkle Khanna and the duo got married in 2001. For the uninitiated, Twinkle is the daughter of legendary actors, Dimple Kapadia and the late Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle became a mom with the arrival of her son, Aarav in 2002 when she was 29.

#9. Kajol welcomed her daughter, Nysa Devgn at the age of 29

The popular dark girl of the 90s, Kajol has found the man of her dreams in Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn. Subsequently, the duo got married in 1999. After suffering a miscarriage a year later, the couple finally welcomed their princess, Nysa Devgn in 2003. Kajol was then 29 years old.

#ten. Nargis Dutt welcomed his son, Sanjay Dutt, at the age of 29

One of the most beautiful actresses of her time, the late Nargis Dutt was everyone’s favorite and loved by everyone. The beauty of the actress was the talk of the town, and hardly anyone could second her as an actress. After ending her longtime relationship with Raj Kapoor, Nargis married actor Sunil Dutt in 1958. A year later, the couple welcomed their son, Sanjay Dutt, when Nargis was 29.

#11. Genelia Deshmukh welcomed her son, Riaan Deshmukh at the age of 27

Bubbly Bollywood actress, Genelia Deshmukh married the man of her dreams, Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. For the uninitiated, the duo met and fell in love then that they made several films together. Subsequently, the couple welcomed their first son, Riaan in 2014 when she was just 27 years old. In fact, Genelia even welcomed her second son, Rahyl, two years later in 2016, before he turned 30.

#12. Neetu Singh welcomed his son, Ranbir Kapoor at the age of 24

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were Bollywood’s longest-lived evergreen couple. The duo met through their joint movies and it became love at first sight for them. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 1980 and Neetu embraced motherhood in 1981 with the arrival of their daughter, Riddhima Kapoor. The family was completed with the arrival of their son, Ranbir Kapoor in 1982. Neetu was then 24 years old.

Well, we’re in awe of these actresses who performed their mom duty to perfection at such a young age!

