Ron DeSantis Episode of ‘Vice’ Pulled by Showtime – The Hollywood Reporter





Showtime quietly pulled an episode of its Vice newsmagazine last week – one that reported on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ time as a US Navy attorney serving at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay detention center. The episode, the fourth of Vice’s fourth season, was scheduled to air on May 28. Showtime pulled the episode, however, and now refers to the June 4 episode as episode four of the season. The repeat lineup aired in place of the shelved episode on May 28. Mentions of the originally scheduled episode, titled “The Gitmo Candidate & Chipping Away”, have been removed from Showtime’s website and press portal. An email sent to the press on May 24 noted that a screener of the episode was available; however, on May 30, a follow-up email noted a different episode, titled “Detransitioners & Draining the DRC”, as episode four. No reason was given as to why the episode was pulled. “We do not comment on programming decisions,” a Showtime spokesperson said. The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement, a Vice representative said THR“As with all current affairs programming, there may be programming changes, and we are still in discussion about scheduling this episode. We are proud of our reporting and our continued partnership with Showtime. The episode description, as it appears on cached versions of the Vice page on the Showtime site, hinted at potentially explosive material about DeSantis, who recently entered the Republican presidential race. The episode description reads in part: “Seb Walker is investigating claims by former Guantanamo Bay detainees that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis witnessed acts condemned by the United Nations as torture during his past service in the controversial detention camp as a Navy JAG officer.” (The “Chipping Away” part of the episode title refers to a different report on the “high-stakes race between the U.S. and China over semiconductor production.”) Vice first premiered on HBO in 2013 in conjunction with Vice Media and was known for its gonzo-style journalism, such as sending Dennis Rodman to North Korea in its first season. The docuseries won two Emmys for HBO, which then launched a daily news show Vice News Tonight in 2016. HBO canceled Vice in December 2018 and in 2019, Showtime picked up the show for additional seasons. Vice News produces the series for Showtime. Beverly Chase is showrunner and executive producer. Craig Thomson serves as co-EP and Subrata De serves as the series’ senior executive producer and Vice News’ executive vice president. Vice Media filed for bankruptcy in May. At the same time, the company announced that a consortium including Fortress, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital had agreed to buy the group for $225 million, including all assets and assuming all liabilities. June 4, 7:23 p.m. Updated with statements from Showtime and Vice.

