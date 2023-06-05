Dierks Bentley brings serious, silly fun to Pine Knob – Macomb Daily





Dierks Bentley had never performed at the Pine Knob Music Theater before his show on Friday night June 2. Oh, he’s performed there – six times before, in fact. But since it started headlining around 2006, it has always been known as DTE Energy Music Theatre. So there was a sense of occasion as Bentley and his six-piece band took the stage for the second show of his 2023 Gravel & Gold Tour. “There’s a reason Pine Knob is opening weekend, y’all – because I knew you were going to set the bar so high,” said the country hitmaker, who started his recording career 20 years ago, to the crowd of about 13,000. He promised ‘the best night of your summer’ even though the solstice was still 19 days away, but Bentley and company delivered an hour and 50 minute show that will likely be remembered well when Pine Knob wraps up its 51st season. in September. Bentley certainly has what it takes to throw a full party – 22 domestic No. 1 hits over the past two decades, as well as an established reputation for eye-catching scenes and a deft touch for blending the silly and the serious. Bentley – who also mentioned being in Rochester last month with her nine-year-old son’s traveling hockey team – came out giving her latest album, ‘Gravel & Gold’ her due with ‘Gold’ and ‘Same Ol’ Me” but soon swung the crowd to older favorites such as “Living”, “Burning Man” and “Gone”. During “Am I the Only One”, he brought two fans on stage to drink beers with him, and part of a huge video screen lowered to floor level for “Black”, with Bentley singing the air track, with a bit of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” from behind, popping in and out of the projections swirling past him. Bentley and his band members then walked past the screen to Garth Brooks’ “Up on the Ridge” and “Calling Baton Rouge,” the latter sung by multi-instrumentalist Charlie Worsham, an artist in his own right. Opener Molly Tuttle joined in for jammy renditions of Bentley’s ‘Sun Sets in Colorado’ and Townes Van Zandt’s ‘White Freight Liner Blues’, while other supporting act Jordan Davis jumped in for closing the main set with a duet on Bentley’s debut hit, “What Was I Thinking? » The encores took the show in a theatrical direction, meanwhile. Bentley dressed as an inebriated pilot, drinking beer from his Solo red mug, for – what else – “Drunk on a Plane”. Then, as a “Back to the Future”-style video took the band “back to the 90s,” the set emerged as Bentley’s side band Hot Country Knights, sporting mullet wigs and spandex. as he shuffled through an exuberant seven-song medley. which included more Brooks (“Ain’t Goin’ Down (“Til the Sun Comes Up)” and “Friends in Low Places”) as well as hits from Tim McGraw (“I Like It, I Love It”), Diamond Rio (“Meet in the Middle”), Joe Dee Messina (“Heads Carolina”), Billy Ray Cyrus (“Achy Breaky Heart”) and Shania Twain (“Man, I Feel Like a Woman”) before ending with the new single “Midnight Rodeo.” It was, yes, a silly end to a night of serious fun — and a night that finally allowed Bentley to claim the Pine Knob legacy under the theater’s proper name.

