Broadway actor-turned-photographer was 76 – The Hollywood Reporter





Michael Lamont, who appeared in the original Broadway productions of goodbye birdie And Olivier ! before embarking on a second career as a production photographer, died May 21 in Los Angeles following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, a publicist has announced. He was 76 years old. In the late 1960s, Lamont moved from New York to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and play drums for rock band Group Therapy. After working in episodic television, a friend asked him to photograph his portraits, and he discovered a passion for photography. Lamont found himself recommended by agents and casting directors, and by the early ’70s, photography became his priority. He branched out into filming theatrical productions, and in 1989 was sponsored by Universal Studios to join the International Cinematographers Guild. Before long, he was a film and publicity unit for the studios. His production and institutional photography credits included work for The Geffen Playhouse, The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Deaf West Theatre, Colony Theatre, East West Players, NoHo Arts Center, Reprise, Getty Villa, Shakespeare Festival/ LA and the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Chorus. He was also the staff photographer for Footlights-Curtain Call magazine. From his studio in North Hollywood, he has photographed portraits, celebrity portraits, CD covers, posters, marketing, advertising and production videos. He also served as cinematographer on the straight-to-video film. The human quality (2007), co-directed by his wife, Kay Cole. “Each shoot is like an improvisation; it has its own life,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s always about the specific emotional life, the natural behavior, working from moment to moment and being well lit, combining these elements with the artistry and experience of the photographer to create and capture the moment.” Born April 3, 1947, in Hoboken, New Jersey, Lamont appeared for Gower Champion in goodbye birdie in 1960, and when he was 15, he moved alone to New York. By the age of 18, he had studied with legendary theater teacher Sanford Meisner and starred in 11 Broadway productions, including Olivier !, Do I hear a waltz? And The Royal Chase of the Sun. He was also in a touring production of The black elk speaks. In addition to his wife of nearly 35 years – they first met on goodbye birdie and married at Little Brown Church in Studio City in 1989 – survivors include his brother, Francis, and his wife, Lucy; niece Jo Ann and her husband, Ed; nephew Michael and his wife, Jessica; and his great-niece Katie. Details of a celebration of life will be announced. Donations in his memory can be made to Indian School of Saint-Labre in Ashland, Montana by phone at (866) 753-5496 or online.

