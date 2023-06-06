Disney halts several movies during Hollywood strike





Some of the most anticipated new Disney movies have been discontinued. The Walt Disney Company is known for being a media giant and producing some of the most beloved movies and TV shows of all time. Disney is home to several different studios and entertainment branches, including Disney Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, ABC, ESPN, 20th Century Studios and more. Although the brand has developed a cult following among many others, that hasn’t stopped Disney from being in the midst of several controversies. The last two Disney animated films to be released, Pixar’s Light year and Disney strange world, both met with several controversies, leading to them becoming massive box office bombs. Disney was forced to lay off thousands of employees and executives due to budget issues, including the Pixar executive Light year movie, Angus McLane. Now Disney is in the midst of another controversy, but this time it’s not with fans. It’s with the writers. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) representing 11,500 writers and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has been on strike since May 2, 2023. The writers have demanded better pay from their studios, leading to multiple shows and major movies. put on hold, stopped or even cancelled. Although the Directors Guild of America recently reached a settlement, the WGA is entering its sixth week of strike action and no settlement has yet been reported. Amid the strike, Disney was forced to shut down several projects. Disney Dining recently covered that Spiderman 4 had been closed for an indefinite period. Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker, confirmed this in an interview, where he shared that the meetings had been cut short. “I can’t talk about it, but I can say we had meetings,” he said. “We’ve paused meetings in solidarity with the writers. There have been several conversations, but at this point it’s very, very early.” Now it’s confirmed than three other projects were closed due to the ongoing strike. Marvel Studios has closed Mahersala Ali’s Blade, Love at first sightand the long-awaited Disney+ series amazing man. Blade and Thunderbolts were both planned movies that should be part of MCU Phase 5. Love at first sight was originally slated for release in July 2024, but the strike could push the film to the end of the year or even into 2025, depending on how long the strike lasts before the studios and writers reach a deal. At this time, no further updates have been given on the planned Disney projects impacted by the strike. If and when there are, Disney Dining will give you full updates.

