Summer Fun Happening at Moody Gardens | Entertainment





THIS SUMMER AT MOODY GARDENS: Palm Beach is open daily from May 27 to August 20: Cool off and sink your toes into the white sand and enjoy the lazy river, wave pool, tower slides and more all summer long. Enjoy Saturday nights with Beats on the Beach from 6-10 p.m. as you splash along the water attractions, enjoy a cocktail and a bite to eat at the Shoreline Grill, or get up and dance to your favorite tunes. Free fireworks every Saturday evening from June 17 to August 5: Celebrate summer with free fireworks every Saturday night from June 17 to August 5 at 9:15 p.m. The pyramids at Moody Gardens are the perfect backdrop for all ages. Beats on the Beach: Every Saturday from June 17 to August 5 Join the fun in Palm Beach starting at 6:22 p.m. as Moody Gardens brings your favorite music to Galveston’s only white-sand beach. The family-friendly event is ideal for all ages, offering guests the opportunity to get up and dance or relax along the lazy river with a wonderful gulf breeze and beautiful water views. The Shoreline Grill is open with an excellent menu and cocktails from the bar. Individual admission tickets are available or included with a Value Pass. Dinner cruises on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat: May 27, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22, August 5 and August 19: Enjoy great views of Offats Bayou, plus a buffet dinner and cash bar with dinner cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Theme cruise menus vary by date. Visit moodygardens.org for a list of menu options and reservations. Moody Gardens Air, Car and Boat Show, August 11-13: A great weekend that will delight visitors by land and air. Daytime and evening shows will loop, rolling and screaming through the air with this unique air show featuring daredevil pilots who launch trails of fireworks to light up the night sky. A splashing and spectacular boat show will present a sensational array of boat enthusiasts to enjoy and perhaps find their dream boat at Moody Gardens. And it’s a car lover’s dream at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, as the lobby is filled with rows of classic vehicles and the stories that go with them. Hotel packages are available. Island Rideout and Bike Expo, August 25-27: Moody Gardens is turning into a dream for bike lovers. A Rideout on beautiful Galveston Island is the main event paired with a Bike Expo showcasing the latest gear and presentations by the pros, a Palm Beach party with fireworks and breakfast with the pros are just a few -some of the events that start here at Moody Gardens. More information, tickets and hotel packages coming soon! Dinosaur Invasion: The Living Dinosaurs and Antarctic Dinosaurs 3D exhibition are a dream for dinosaur enthusiasts. Dinos Alive features over 12 giant animatronic dinosaurs that take visitors on an unforgettable journey through a Jurassic jungle. They can then escape to the MG3D theater in the southern polar landscapes of Antarctica hundreds of millions of years ago to encounter strange dinosaurs and colossal amphibians to understand the profound transformation of the ice continents and to predict the future as humans drive dramatic change. Summer fun happening at Moody Gardens

